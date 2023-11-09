Scorching Heat Forces UK Scouts Out of World Scout Jamboree in South Korea

In a surprising turn of events, the British contingent of the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea has been forced to evacuate due to extreme heat. This international gathering of over 40,000 young scouts from around the world was hit by temperatures reaching up to 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit), leading to hundreds falling ill.

The British group, consisting of 4,500 scouts, the largest in attendance, made the decision to move from the campsite at Saemangeum to hotels in Seoul. Similarly, the US and Singaporean teams are also withdrawing their members from the event. The South Korean government has responded by sending additional medical and service staff to support the remaining participants.

The World Scout Jamboree, held every four years in a different country, is renowned for being the largest youth camp in the world. With attendees aged between 14 and 18 and representation from 155 countries, it is a truly global event. Unfortunately, this year’s Jamboree has been plagued by the unprecedented heatwave that has swept across South Korea.

Reports from the British scouts indicate that the decision to pull out was not solely based on the extreme temperatures but also on subpar facilities and inadequate food. Concerns were raised regarding the state of the toilets, with some scouts describing them as a “health risk.” Additionally, parents have expressed disappointment over the lack of suitable accommodations for their children, with some scouts having to share rooms with up to five people.

Despite the setback, the UK Scout Association has ensured that the Jamboree experience will continue in Seoul before returning the scouts to the UK on the planned date of August 13th. It is unfortunate that many scouts had spent years preparing for this event and raised substantial funds to participate. However, their safety and well-being must remain the top priority.

This year’s World Scout Jamboree serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced due to the increasing intensity of heatwaves caused by climate change. The well-being of participants should always take precedence, and it is essential for organizers to provide adequate measures to ensure their safety in such extreme weather conditions.

As the event continues for the remaining countries, it is our hope that lessons will be learned from this experience, leading to better preparedness and improved facilities for future international scouting events. It is crucial to adapt to the changing climate realities and prioritize the health and welfare of our young scouts.