Thousands Rally in Belgrade, Accusing Populist Authorities of Election Fraud

Thousands of people gathered in Serbia’s capital, Belgrade, to voice their grievances against the ruling populist authorities led by President Aleksandar Vucic. The demonstrators accused the government of orchestrating election fraud during the recent general election.

The rally, organized by an independent civic initiative called ProGlas, marked the culmination of nearly two weeks of street protests against alleged widespread irregularities during the parliamentary and local ballots held on December 17. These irregularities were also noted by international election observers.

Although the ruling Serbian Progressive Party was declared the winner, the main opposition alliance, Serbia Against Violence, claimed that the election was stolen, particularly in the vote for the Belgrade city authorities. The opposition has been demanding that the vote be annulled and rerun.

Tensions have escalated in recent days, with reports of violent incidents and arrests of opposition supporters during protests. The appearance of Marinika Tepic, a prominent opposition politician who has been on hunger strike since the election, garnered significant approval from the crowd at the rally. However, there are concerns about Tepic’s health, and she is expected to be hospitalized soon.

The opposition has also called for the international community to set up a commission to investigate the irregularities and put pressure on the authorities to hold a new election that is free and fair. Participants in the rally marched towards Serbia’s Constitutional Court, which will have the final say on electoral complaints.

The grievances of the protesters range from feeling “humiliated” to a belief that the will of the people has been manipulated. Many expressed a desire for a better life and for the institutions of the country to fulfill their responsibilities.

The rally took place at a central area in Belgrade that once served as a backdrop for demonstrations against the undemocratic policies of strongman Slobodan Milosevic in the 1990s. Critics now draw parallels between Milosevic’s autocracy and Vucic’s leadership, accusing the latter of increasing control over the media and state institutions since 2012.

Vucic and his party have rejected reports of irregularities and voter manipulation, dismissing them as “fabricated.” He maintains that the elections were fair and that his party emerged as the victor. In response, the opposition leaders deny the allegations of inciting violence and assert that their goal is not to overthrow the government.

In a recent incident, protesters attempted to enter Belgrade city hall, leading to clashes with riot police who used tear gas, pepper spray, and batons to push them back. The authorities detained at least 38 individuals in connection with the incident.

Serbia, while actively seeking EU membership, has maintained close ties with Moscow and has not joined the Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the Ukraine conflict. Despite calls for an international probe of the election, Russian officials have supported Vucic’s claims of a free and fair vote and have backed the government’s response to the protests.

