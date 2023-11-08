Embracing the Spirit of Community: The Story of Sendero Boutique Hotel

Stefanie Tannenbaum embarked on what was supposed to be a brief vacation in Costa Rica with her partner and baby back in February 2020. Little did she know that their visit would turn into a life-changing decision that would shape the future of their family.

As the Covid-19 pandemic struck, travel restrictions prevented Tannenbaum and her family from leaving the coastal town of Nosara where they were staying. But instead of feeling trapped, they found themselves falling in love with the place and its sense of community. Tannenbaum describes Nosara as a “really magical place” where she felt a deep sense of belonging.

Inspired by the local community and the mesmerizing nature surrounding Nosara, Tannenbaum decided to establish something of her own—a sustainable boutique hotel called Sendero. The concept behind Sendero goes beyond the typical hotel experience. It aims to provide guests with a sense of community, making them feel like part of the fabric of Nosara.

The hotel is a collaboration with locals who operate its surf school, yoga studio, and art gallery. Tannenbaum believes that the magic of Nosara is amplified when shared with others, and she wanted to create a space that would allow visitors to experience this magic firsthand.

What sets Sendero apart is its commitment to sustainability. Tannenbaum and her team made conscious choices during the hotel’s construction to minimize their ecological impact. They built around a massive tree that now stands at the heart of the hotel’s restaurant, showcasing their dedication to coexisting harmoniously with nature.

All materials used in the hotel’s construction were sourced locally, and the hotel relies on solar panels for energy and recycles water four times. Tannenbaum emphasizes that sustainability is not negotiable in their projects, as they strive to leave a positive handprint on the environment.

Sendero’s restaurant, known as the “hub of the hotel,” serves a delightful blend of local and simple cuisine. From mouthwatering ceviche made with fresh ingredients to other culinary delights, guests can savor the flavors of Costa Rica while surrounded by the beauty of the hotel’s eco-friendly design.

Sendero Boutique Hotel stands as a testament to the power of embracing community, living sustainably, and following one’s dreams. This magical space not only offers a memorable stay but also allows guests to discover the enchantment of Nosara and become an integral part of its warm and welcoming community.