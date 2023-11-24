The Hidden Wonders of Mongolia’s Gobi Desert

The vastness of Mongolia’s Gobi Desert is a sight to behold, stretching as far as the eye can see with its golden sands and rugged landscapes. In this remote and isolated region lies an eco-lodge called the Three Camel Lodge, offering travelers a rare opportunity to immerse themselves in the traditional nomadic lifestyle of Mongolia.

Nomadic culture has long been an integral part of Mongolian life, and the Three Camel Lodge aims to provide visitors with an authentic experience of this way of life. The lodge consists of 24 gers, traditional round dwellings made of wood, felt, and rope. These gers are lightweight and easily portable, allowing the nomads to move freely across the desert.

Inside the gers, visitors will find a simple setup with wooden furniture and traditional decor. However, modern luxuries are not compromised, as each ger is equipped with a private bathroom featuring running water and electricity powered by solar energy. The lodge also boasts a restaurant, a bar with an extensive whiskey selection, and even a spa, offering unexpected extravagance in such a remote location.

The Three Camel Lodge was founded by Jalsa Urubshurow, a Mongolian-American businessman who had always been captivated by the country’s culture. Inspired by his father’s stories of Mongolia, Jalsa embarked on a journey to bring more travelers from the West to experience the wonders of this land. After years of building a successful travel services company, Jalsa decided to create a permanent structure in the Gobi, leading to the birth of the Three Camel Lodge.

The Gobi Desert is not only a land of nomads but also a land of dinosaurs. Just a short drive from the lodge lies one of the world’s most important dinosaur fossil sites. At Bayanzag, paleontologists made significant discoveries, including the first scientifically-recognized dinosaur eggs a century ago. The site, known as “The Flaming Cliffs,” gets its name from the vibrant red sandstones that seem to come alive at sunset, creating an awe-inspiring spectacle.

As you venture into the remote wilderness of Mongolia’s Gobi Desert and immerse yourself in the nomadic way of life, you will discover the hidden wonders of this captivating land. Experience the vastness of the desert, witness the vibrant history of the Flaming Cliffs, and create unforgettable memories at the Three Camel Lodge.