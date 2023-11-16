Tourists to Japan’s Iconic Itsukushima Shrine Now Face Additional Costs

In a bid to address the financial demands created by the influx of tourists visiting the island of Miyajima, home to the revered Itsukushima Shrine, the city of Hatsukaichi, Japan, has introduced a new tax. This UNESCO World Heritage Site attracts a significant number of travelers who flock to admire its majestic beauty and cultural significance.

The decision to implement this tax was made by the city’s administration, acknowledging the need for sustainable funding to support essential services and the upkeep of historical structures. The tax revenue will be allocated towards initiatives such as the maintenance of restrooms, the management of tourism information desks, the preservation of historic architecture, and the safeguarding of cultural assets.

To gain entry to Miyajima, visitors will now be required to pay a nominal fee each time they visit, amounting to 100 yen ($0.67). Alternatively, a yearly pass can be obtained at a cost of 500 yen ($3.35), offering unlimited access for the duration. It is important to note that certain groups, including preschoolers, students on school excursions, and select others, will be exempt from this charge.

This move by the city of Hatsukaichi mirrors similar strategies adopted by other popular destinations worldwide. Iceland, renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, has announced the implementation of a tourist tax by 2024, with the aim of preserving its pristine environment. Additionally, Venice, a city grappling with an overwhelming influx of day trippers, is planning to introduce a fee to better manage visitor numbers and alleviate the strain on infrastructure and resources.

As the tourism industry continues to grow and evolve, it is becoming increasingly necessary for destinations to find innovative ways to balance the benefits of tourism with the preservation and sustainability of their natural and cultural assets. Implementing such taxes and fees can serve as a means to generate much-needed revenue that can be reinvested in the enhancement and protection of a destination’s unique offerings.

FAQ:

Q: Why was a tax implemented to visit Itsukushima Shrine in Japan?

A: The tax was implemented in response to the financial demands generated by the large number of tourists visiting Miyajima, where the Itsukushima Shrine is located.

Q: How much is the tax to visit Miyajima?

A: Visitors to Miyajima are required to pay 100 yen ($0.67) each time they enter, or they can opt for a full year access pass priced at 500 yen ($3.35).

Q: Are there any exemptions for the tax?

A: Yes, certain groups such as preschoolers, students on school excursions, and select others are exempt from the tax.

Q: Are there other destinations implementing similar taxes or fees?

A: Yes, Iceland is set to implement a tourist tax in 2024 to protect its environment, and Venice plans to introduce a fee for day trippers to manage high visitor numbers.

