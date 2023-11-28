Exploring the Hidden Wilds of Hong Kong: Unveiling Nature’s Secrets

A stunning green pit viper gracefully coiled around a drainpipe, a trio of blue-banded bees indulging in their peaceful slumber on a delicate grass blade, and a gecko navigating the branches against the backdrop of a bustling city. These captivating images make up just a fraction of wildlife photographer Lawrence Hylton’s extraordinary portfolio.

Despite being recognized as one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Hong Kong is not simply a concrete jungle. Unbeknownst to many, it is teeming with an astonishing array of biodiversity, boasting over 1,000 animal species, including a third of all bird species found in China. What’s even more remarkable is that a significant number of these creatures emerge only under the cover of darkness. However, this doesn’t deter 30-year-old Hylton, as he fearlessly embarks on nocturnal safaris several times a week in his quest to capture the essence of these elusive creatures.

While Hylton’s primary aim is to promote conservation through his artistic approach to nature photography, his work also serves as an eye-opening revelation for many individuals. By showcasing the beauty and vulnerability of these animals, he endeavors to dispel the common perception that nature is something to be feared. “The key is to show that animals have a right to live here. Just because we fear them doesn’t mean that they don’t deserve to live,” emphasizes Hylton.

Among Hylton’s favorite creatures to seek out are reptiles and amphibians, particularly snakes. Not without reason, as he believes these animals are often misunderstood. Despite their crucial role as predators and indicators of ecological balance, snakes frequently face persecution. Hylton aims to challenge prevailing misconceptions by shining a light on their significance and majesty through his lens.

While spotting wildlife may come naturally to Hylton, capturing them in photographs requires immense patience and respect for the subject. “You’re working with a subject that doesn’t want to be disturbed, so it’s important to try and respect wildlife where we can,” he explains. “The best thing we can do if we’re documenting is to capture what we need to capture and leave it be.”

Hylton’s passion for wildlife photography ignited when he acquired his first camera at the age of 17. Initially capturing mundane moments of nature, it wasn’t until he relocated from the UK to Hong Kong that his passion blossomed. An encounter with a peregrine falcon, soaring through the skies, cemented his dedication to capturing the wonders of the natural world.

Contrary to common belief, Hong Kong is relatively safe for exploring nocturnal wildlife, apart from encountering a few “blood-thirsty insects” and the occasional presence of feral dogs. With no large predators posing a threat to humans, Hylton affirms that all one needs to embark on their own night-time wildlife adventures is a torch, a bit of common sense, and consideration for the creatures encountered along the way.

Bosco Chan, the director of conservation at WWF Hong Kong, explains that the survival and thriving of wildlife in Hong Kong can be attributed to the dedication of preserving the land. Roughly 40% of the city’s land is designated as “country parks,” making Hong Kong one of the world’s highest-rated regions in terms of protected areas. Combined with the city’s hilly terrain, these areas provide a haven for animals to evade human disturbances and hunting pressure.

However, despite being home to hundreds of species, Hong Kong still faces the challenge of biodiversity loss. As Chan states, “A century or two ago, we had tigers, a leopard, and a civet called the large Indian civet, which was last found in the 1940s.” Recent years have witnessed the disappearance of the floating frog, a lowland species once abundant in Hong Kong’s paddy fields but now lost due to the abandonment of rice farming.

While organizations like WWF strive to conserve endangered populations, such as the Eurasian otter, Hylton believes that more can be achieved through education. Hong Kong receives numerous visitors with fears of snakes and the unknown, leading to irrational behaviors. Hylton hopes for a future where everyone can appreciate and embrace nature without reservations.

