Megacity of Lahore Joins the Battle Against Air Pollution in South Asia

Lahore, a bustling megacity in Pakistan, has taken drastic measures in response to the overwhelming air pollution crisis that has plagued South Asia. With millions of people suffering from toxic air for nearly a week, the city has imposed a shutdown, closing schools, public parks, malls, and offices. The air quality index (AQI) has soared to over 400, reaching hazardous levels, according to IQAir, a Swiss air tracking company.

In an effort to mitigate the situation, authorities in Pakistan’s Punjab province, including Gujranwala and Hafizabad, in addition to Lahore, have declared an “environmental and health emergency.” Implemented until conditions improve, this move affects a collective population of more than 15 million people. As a result, limited public and private transportation to and from these areas is permitted to minimize exposure to polluted air, as stated in an official communication from the office of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

To further combat the air pollution crisis, the Punjab government has also imposed restrictions on gatherings, limiting them to a maximum of four people in one place. These measures aim to curb the spread of airborne pollutants that pose severe health risks to the population.

The current pollution surge in Pakistan echoes the recent smog crisis in India’s capital, New Delhi. Last week, smog enveloped the city due to cold temperatures trapping pollution particles. Emissions from agricultural practices, including the burning of leftover rice stubble, as well as vehicular and industrial pollution, have led to extensive smog formation across northern Indian states, including Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and New Delhi.

In response to this recurring issue, India’s Supreme Court has ordered authorities in surrounding states to prevent farmers from burning leftover crops. Additionally, the court has banned the use of firecrackers nationwide ahead of the upcoming Diwali festival. These measures seek to tackle the primary contributors to air pollution in the region.

Aside from Lahore and New Delhi, other major cities in South Asia, such as Kolkata, Mumbai, and Dhaka, have also ranked among the world’s most polluted cities on IQAir’s list. The continuous increase in pollution levels is a concerning consequence of rapid industrialization and population growth in these countries.

Worryingly, the PM2.5 levels in these cities far surpass the limits set by the World Health Organization. PM2.5 particles, consisting of sulfates, nitrates, and black carbon, not only impair cognitive and immune functions but also contribute to pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases.

Addressing the air pollution crisis requires more effective long-term solutions beyond temporary restrictions on transportation and construction. Environmental groups and policymakers emphasize the need for comprehensive measures to manage population growth and industrial activities sustainably.

The health impacts of deteriorating air quality are already evident. A study conducted by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago revealed that residents of Delhi could face a reduction in life expectancy of up to nine years due to the harmful effects of polluted air. Shockingly, every single one of India’s 1.4 billion inhabitants is exposed to annual average pollution levels that exceed the guidelines set by the World Health Organization.

The medical community in Delhi has reported an alarming rise in pollution-related illnesses, with patients experiencing symptoms such as cough, throat irritation, shortness of breath, and skin problems. These health issues highlight the urgent need for effective measures to combat the air pollution crisis in South Asia.

Sources:

– IQAir (https://www.iqair.com/)

– Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (https://epic.uchicago.edu/)