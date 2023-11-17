A Fearless Farmer’s Unconventional Battle Against Crocodile Attack

In a daring display of bravery, an Australian cattle farmer fought off a ferocious crocodile using an unconventional method. Colin Deveraux, a resilient individual in his mid-60s, recently made headlines for his remarkable escape from a crocodile attack along the Finniss River. After weeks of recovery in the Northern Territory’s Royal Darwin Hospital, Deveraux is finally set to be released.

The incident unfolded when Deveraux discovered a pool of water left by the receding river, attracting a school of fish. Little did he know that lurking beneath the surface was a cunning crocodile, waiting to strike. Suddenly, the creature clamped onto Deveraux’s right foot, as if trying to drag him into its watery domain.

Undeterred by the overwhelming danger, Deveraux instinctively fought back. Initially, he attempted to fend off the crocodile by delivering powerful kicks to its ribs, but the predator remained relentless. It was in the midst of this life-or-death struggle that Deveraux stumbled upon a peculiar idea – he bit down on the crocodile’s eyelid with all his might.

With tremendous force, Deveraux managed to pry himself free from the crocodile’s jaws. As he hastily made his escape, he could feel the monstrous reptile hot on his heels. However, his determination and quick thinking allowed him to reach his vehicle unscathed. Miraculously, the pursuing crocodile eventually abandoned the chase.

Despite significant injuries, Deveraux displayed great resilience. He managed to stem the bleeding in his leg using a towel and some nearby rope. With the help of his brother, he braved an arduous 80-mile journey to the hospital, where medical professionals provided immediate attention, including a vital skin graft.

The remarkable tale of Colin Deveraux’s triumph over a fearsome crocodile has captivated both local and international audiences. Through sheer ingenuity and a refusal to succumb to fear, Deveraux emerged victorious in a life-threatening encounter with one of nature’s most formidable predators.

FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

1. What prompted the crocodile to attack Colin Deveraux?

The crocodile attacked Colin Deveraux when he unknowingly ventured too close to its habitat while attempting to catch fish in a pool of water.

2. How did Colin Deveraux manage to escape from the crocodile’s grip?

In a remarkable display of resourcefulness, Colin Deveraux bit down on the crocodile’s eyelid, causing the predator to release him.

3. What were the extent of Colin Deveraux’s injuries?

Colin Deveraux sustained significant injuries to his leg during the crocodile attack, requiring a skin graft and medical treatment.

4. How did Colin Deveraux stop the bleeding before reaching the hospital?

Using a towel and some nearby rope, Colin Deveraux managed to stem the bleeding in his leg temporarily until he could receive proper medical attention.

(Source: [ABC Australia](https://www.abc.net.au/))