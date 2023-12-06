8 Essential Practices for Successful Adulthood

In our fast-paced, information-saturated world, it’s easy for young adults to feel overwhelmed and unprepared for the responsibilities that come with adulthood. Fortunately, @johnfluenzer’s recent viral video offers some valuable insights and reminders to help navigate this stage of life. While the original video highlighted eight specific practices, we’ll explore them from a different perspective, providing you with essential advice for a successful transition into adulthood.

1. Prioritize Your Health

One fundamental aspect of adulthood is taking care of your physical well-being. Regular visits to the doctor are crucial to maintaining good health. Whether you have access to healthcare coverage or not, scheduling an annual check-up is essential for early detection and prevention of potential health issues.

2. Invest In Your Oral Health

A healthy smile goes beyond aesthetics. Regular visits to the dentist for cleaning and check-ups can save you from costly and painful procedures in the future. Consider it an investment in your long-term oral health and overall well-being.

3. Take Charge of Your Sexual Health

Being sexually active comes with responsibilities. Make it a priority to get tested for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) or diseases (STDs) regularly. Whether through a general practitioner or a sexual health clinic, knowing your status is crucial for your own well-being and that of your partners.

4. Stay Current with Vaccinations

While the COVID-19 pandemic brought vaccines to the global spotlight, it’s essential to stay up to date with all recommended vaccines beyond just the flu shot. Protecting yourself from preventable diseases is an important part of adulthood.

5. Take Prompt Action if Concerned About HIV

If you find yourself in a situation where you’ve had a risky sexual encounter and are worried about potential HIV exposure, it’s important to act quickly. Post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is a preventive treatment that can reduce the risk of HIV transmission. Visit your nearest emergency room if you believe you may need PEP.

6. Prioritize Financial Stability

In a world where housing crises and skyrocketing costs are challenging young adults, it’s crucial to prioritize rent payments. By ensuring a roof over your head, you establish a stable living environment. Pay your rent on time to avoid unnecessary complications and stress.

7. Optimize Your Cell Phone Usage

Resist the temptation of constantly upgrading to the latest smartphone model. Keeping your current phone for as long as possible allows for flexibility in switching between cell phone providers. Take advantage of deals and offers available to new customers and save some money each month by choosing cost-effective plans.

8. Streamline Your Subscription Expenses

Subscription services have become increasingly prevalent, offering a wide range of entertainment options. Rather than subscribing to multiple platforms at once, consider rotating subscriptions. Save your favorite shows and movies to watch later and limit yourself to one streaming service per month. This way, you can enjoy a variety of content while keeping your expenses in check.

By following these eight essential practices, you can establish a solid foundation for success in adulthood. Remember, life is a continuous learning journey, and each experience, whether positive or challenging, contributes to personal growth and maturity. Embrace the opportunities, learn from your mistakes, and continue to pursue knowledge and self-improvement.

FAQs

Q: How often should I visit the dentist?



A: It is recommended to visit the dentist at least once a year for regular cleanings and check-ups. However, this may vary depending on individual dental needs.

Q: Should I only get tested for STIs/STDs if I am sexually active?



A: Regular testing for STIs/STDs is important for sexually active individuals, regardless of relationship status or frequency of sexual encounters. It’s better to be aware of your sexual health to protect yourself and your partners.

Q: Can I save money by switching my cell phone provider frequently?



A: Yes, switching cell phone providers allows you to take advantage of new customer deals and potentially save money on your monthly bill. Research different providers and plans to find the best option for your needs.

Q: How can I manage my subscription expenses?



A: Consider rotating your subscriptions by canceling and restarting them on a monthly basis. Most streaming platforms allow you to save your watchlists, so you can pick up where you left off when you reactivate your subscription.

Sources:

– CDC – Division of STD Prevention

– Government of Canada – Public Health