Israeli General Inspires Hope and Resilience Following Tragic Attack

In the aftermath of a devastating Hamas attack in Israel, Yair Golan, a former member of Israel’s parliament and a major general in the country’s military reserves, has emerged as a beacon of optimism. Golan’s message is clear: instead of seeking revenge, it is essential for the nation to focus on rebuilding and moving forward.

Who is Yair Golan? Golan, who served as a member of the Knesset until last year, identifies with the left of the political spectrum in Israel. He recently participated in massive street protests against the far-right government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. As a devoted family man, Golan has five sons, all of whom will serve in Israel’s military, with the youngest set to enlist this month.

What unfolded during the attack? Upon hearing news of the Hamas attack, Golan promptly sprang into action. He rushed to the area surrounding the targeted Nova music festival to offer assistance. Golan’s sister had requested him to retrieve three individuals who had managed to escape the chaos. Guided by their location on Google Maps, he found them hiding in bushes. Golan received two additional calls for help and made two more trips to evacuate people to safety. On his third trip, he realized the full extent of the horror, witnessing lifeless bodies strewn along the road.

Golan’s Perspective: In an interview with NPR’s All Things Considered, Golan expressed humility in response to being labeled a “hero” by the Israeli press. He acknowledged that there were many others who had engaged in more perilous acts during their fight against terrorism. When discussing how he talks to his sons about military service, Golan emphasized the importance of choosing his words wisely, understanding the weight they carry. Reminiscing about his father, who fled Nazi Germany and lost half of his family to the Holocaust, Golan highlighted the lesson he learned about the power of optimism and resilience. He emphasized the need for normalcy and the pivotal role of building a better future for the nation. Revenge, he asserts, should not be the focus; instead, concentrated efforts must go towards the reconstruction and unity of the Israeli people.

Source: NPR