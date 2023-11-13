New Tactics Unveiled in the Fight Against Fentanyl Trade

Washington D.C. – The Biden administration has launched a comprehensive strategy to target the use of cryptocurrency by Mexican drug cartels in their fentanyl operations. This marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to crack down on the deadly fentanyl trade, which claims the lives of thousands of Americans annually.

Recent data from Elliptic, a private crypto-tracking analysis firm, has revealed a staggering 450% increase in cryptocurrency transactions related to fentanyl ingredients in the past year leading up to April. To combat this alarming trend, federal agents have intensified their focus on tracing digital currency payments used by traffickers.

While high-level talks with Mexican and Chinese officials are underway, behind the scenes, a multi-agency effort is in progress to keep up with the evolving nature of fentanyl trafficking and financing. Law enforcement officials, both current and former, have described the cutting-edge tactics being developed by the Biden administration to disrupt this illicit trade.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is allocating resources to invest in crypto-tracing software to identify the cartels’ most sophisticated money launderers. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has also dedicated its most tech-savvy agents to trace payments on dark web forums. Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security investigations unit is leading a team of forensic specialists to analyze digital clues found near the Mexican border.

Recent seizures, such as the confiscation of nearly five tons of fentanyl along the border this spring, highlight the progress being made. However, officials caution that there is still a long way to go, and the full impact of these efforts may not be felt for several months.

The focus has primarily been on two Mexican cartels, namely the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation Cartels (CJNG), which are responsible for a significant portion of the fentanyl on American streets. The Sinaloa Cartel, in particular, has developed highly sophisticated cryptocurrency operations to finance its fentanyl business, showing that this is not merely a small-scale operation conducted by individuals with limited resources.

The use of cryptocurrency has provided cartels with a means to smuggle fentanyl into the US more efficiently. By utilizing a decentralized digital banking system, these criminal organizations can move large sums of money instantaneously while avoiding traditional banking channels.

Law enforcement agencies are grappling with the speed at which these criminals can adapt. “The speed the criminals can muster, it’s very hard for law enforcement to keep up,” said a top DEA official anonymously.

While cash remains the preferred method for local operations, the increasing use of digital currency within the drug trade has posed challenges for traditional law enforcement methods. Stakeouts and cash exchanges have been reduced as transactions become less reliant on physical interactions, thereby making it harder for federal agents to gather evidence.

However, the use of cryptocurrency also leaves a trail that investigators can follow. Federal agents have discovered cryptocurrency addresses written on pieces of paper in stash houses, signaling the presence of digital money within cartel operations. In some instances, agencies have successfully monitored cartel-connected crypto accounts and tracked large transactions used for money laundering purposes.

It is important to note that a significant portion of fentanyl is sold on the dark web and paid for with cryptocurrency. This vulnerability has become a focal point for law enforcement in their fight against the fentanyl trade, as they apply traditional tactics to disrupt the flow of funds.

The fight against fentanyl trafficking is far from over, but the Biden administration’s renewed focus on crypto-tracing and cutting-edge investigative techniques provides hope for curbing the devastating impact of this deadly drug.

