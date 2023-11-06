Russian Diplomacy Shifts: From Diplomacy to Brute Force

In recent years, there has been a significant shift in Russian diplomacy, moving away from traditional diplomatic methods and towards a reliance on brute force. Journalists from BBC News Russia conducted interviews with analysts and former government employees in both Russia and the U.S. to uncover the reasons behind this shift.

During his early years as president, Vladimir Putin expressed a willingness to work with NATO and emphasized the importance of Russia’s integration with Europe. However, over time, Putin’s belief in the power of brute force and his disregard for diplomacy became more pronounced. This change in mindset impacted Russian diplomats, who increasingly sought to please Putin rather than engage in meaningful diplomatic negotiations.

Former government officials and experts highlighted the transformation of Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s Foreign Minister, as a reflection of this shift in Russian diplomacy. Lavrov was initially considered someone who understood both the U.S. and Europe, but over the years, he seemed to align his views with Putin’s. This evolution was not surprising, as the source pointed out that disagreeing with the president would likely result in dismissal.

The failed attempt to reset relations between the U.S. and Russia was attributed to several factors, including the Arab Spring, U.S. intervention in Libya, and protests in Russia in 2011-2012. These events led Putin to believe that the West sought to overthrow regimes and destabilize Russia. As a result, the language used by Moscow to discuss foreign policy became noticeably more aggressive.

The start of the Donbas conflict in 2014 was seen as the breaking point in relations between Russia and the West. Russian diplomats continued to communicate with their American counterparts on certain security issues, but it was clear that they had no influence over Putin’s decisions. Over time, Putin’s conviction that he did not need diplomats grew stronger, as he believed he already knew everything.

This shift in Russian diplomacy has also been reflected in the behavior of diplomats. The appointment of Maria Zakharova, known for her lively and provocative style, as the official spokesperson for the Russian Defense Ministry, was seen as a reflection of the changing times. Other diplomats have since adopted a similar style, contributing to the overall shift away from traditional diplomatic norms.

In conclusion, the evolution of Russian diplomacy towards brute force and the diminishing relevance of traditional diplomacy has had a significant impact on international relations. Understanding the underlying reasons for this shift is crucial to navigate future diplomatic challenges with Russia.