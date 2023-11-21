New Article: The Best Cities for Expats to Thrive

Discover the top cities around the world where expats are thriving in their new lives abroad. These cities offer a unique blend of friendly locals, affordable living, and a supportive work-life balance. Whether you’re considering a move or simply curious about the best places for expats, here are the top destinations to keep in mind.

1. Malaga, Spain

Malaga, located in the south of Spain, has earned the top spot as the best city for expats. With its friendly locals and pleasant weather, it’s no surprise that 89% of expats feel welcome and at home here. Additionally, Malaga offers a wide range of leisure activities and affordable housing options, making it an attractive destination for those seeking a high quality of life.

2. Alicante, Spain

Alicante, another Spanish city, takes the second position on the list. Known for its available and affordable housing, expats in Alicante enjoy a comfortable living situation. The city also boasts a pleasant work-life balance and excellent healthcare options, ensuring the well-being of its residents.

3. Valencia, Spain

Valencia, the third Spanish city on the list, stands out for its outstanding healthcare options. With a strong emphasis on well-being, expats in Valencia can access quality medical care when needed. This, combined with a high overall satisfaction with life abroad, makes Valencia a popular choice for expats.

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors were considered in determining the best cities for expats?

The ranking took into account various factors including quality of life, ease of settling in, working abroad, personal finance, and overall expat essentials. These factors were used to assess the cities’ suitability for expats across different aspects of their lives.

How were the rankings determined?

The rankings were based on responses from over 12,000 individuals living in 172 countries or territories. These responses were collected through a survey conducted by the online community Internations. The survey asked expats about their experiences in different cities and their overall satisfaction with their new lives abroad.

Which cities ranked poorly for expats?

Some of the cities that ranked poorly for expats include Milan, Italy, Rome, Vancouver, Hamburg, Berlin, and Dublin. These cities were found to have challenges such as bureaucratic processes, difficulties in finding housing, and a lack of social connections.

What is the global average satisfaction rate for expats?

The global average satisfaction rate among expats is 72%. This indicates that, on average, expats report a positive experience living abroad.

As you consider your options for living abroad, these top cities offer a glimpse into the places where expats are thriving. Whether it’s the friendly locals, affordable housing, or a strong work-life balance, these destinations have something special to offer.

Remember to research and plan accordingly for a smooth transition and a successful experience in your new home away from home.