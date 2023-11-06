Pope Francis Encourages Youth to Embrace Service and Joy for a Better World

Pope Francis, in his recent address to young people at World Youth Day, emphasized the importance of embracing service and joy to build a better world. Referencing the words of St. John Paul II, the Pope highlighted the transformative power of living with and learning from the younger generation.

The theme of this year’s World Youth Day, “Mary arose and went with haste,” served as a reminder of the importance of taking action and serving others. Pope Francis drew a parallel between Mary’s response to becoming the mother of God and the attitudes young people should adopt in their lives.

Rather than being consumed by self-centered pursuits like taking selfies or seeking attention, the Pope encouraged young people to follow Mary’s example and set out on a journey to serve and help others. By doing so, they can make a tangible difference in the world and become agents of positive change.

In expressing his hopes for the future, Pope Francis called for a world where love is at the center. He emphasized the need for unity and a sense of communal responsibility, urging young people to recognize their role as brothers and sisters, transcending boundaries and divisions.

The Pope also highlighted the importance of joy in Christian life. He emphasized that without joy, Christians lose their credibility and fail to effectively communicate the message of the Gospel. In a world plagued by conflict and fear, Pope Francis urged young people to be the bearers of joy and hope, showcasing the transformative power of the Gospel in their lives.

As World Youth Day draws to a close, Pope Francis expressed his optimism, hoping that the event would plant a seed for a better future. A future where service, love, and joy are embraced, ultimately leading to a world where the Gospel’s message can be witnessed and believed.

By encouraging young people to embark on a journey of service and joy, Pope Francis offers a fresh perspective on how the younger generation can play a crucial role in shaping a more compassionate and harmonious world.