This is a Moment of Crisis: A Cautionary Tale for New Yorkers

Within a matter of hours following the tragic Hamas attacks on Israel, comparisons began to arise, likening the events to the infamous 9/11 attacks. Prominent figures such as the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, and the Israeli ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog, expressed this sentiment, stating that the recent attacks were tantamount to “our 9/11.” This comparison has resonated not only within Israel but has also permeated think tanks, media outlets, and even the White House in the United States. President Joe Biden even went so far as to assert that, given the size of Israel, the death toll of “1,300 innocent Israelis killed” is equivalent to “15 9/11s.”

These analogies have sparked concerns among human rights activists, scholars, and interfaith leaders in the New York area. For many who experienced the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks, the comparison raises worries beyond the mounting death tolls. However, it is essential to note that the comparison between October 7, 2023, and September 11, 2001, strictly pertains to the scale of tragedy and loss of innocent lives.

In the immediate aftermath of October 7, some of the fears expressed by local leaders have unfortunately manifested. Hate crimes and threats targeting religious communities have surged, prompting heightened vigilance from local law enforcement agencies. Organizations like the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Anti-Defamation League have reported an increase in bias-related incidents and complaints, including threats on social media platforms.

Moreover, concerns of past injustices resurfacing in the aftermath of the attacks have been voiced by numerous leaders. The fear of racial profiling, discrimination, and increased monitoring of Muslim, Arab, and South Asian individuals has resurfaced in conversations surrounding the current situation. These apprehensions are justified, as history has shown that communities faced with tragedy may experience a disproportionate backlash in the form of compromised civil liberties and civil rights. It is crucial at this moment to ensure that the fears, worries, and concerns of marginalized and vulnerable communities are taken seriously and addressed appropriately.

The founding co-founder of the Sikh Coalition, Amardeep Singh, underscores the importance of swift and unequivocal condemnation of discrimination by government officials. Public officials must explicitly communicate that events in Israel and Gaza do not justify discrimination within the United States. The Sikh Coalition was established in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, emphasizing the need for such measures.

However, as concerned citizens, we must also acknowledge the potential for harm to worsen in the name of national security. Particularly if the conflict expands or prolongs into a multinational war, there is the danger of history repeating itself. The irresponsible rhetoric framing the situation as a religious war, such as that conveyed by Senator Lindsey Graham, only amplifies these concerns. Past incidents, such as the mass detentions and surveillance of Muslim, Arab, and South Asian individuals after 9/11, serve as cautionary tales.

The treatment of Muslims both domestically and abroad has been a longstanding issue, with centuries of European and American intellectual prejudices fueling discriminatory policies. Rutgers University’s distinguished professor of law, Sahar Aziz, warns that this mistreatment of Muslims is deeply intertwined with historical biases that far predate the events of September 11. It is, therefore, disconcerting but not surprising that incidents of bias are on the rise in New York, with the potential for further escalation.

As we navigate this precarious time, it is essential for elected officials to uphold their responsibility in supporting all communities. The failure to acknowledge the concerns of marginalized communities, such as the omission of references to Palestine and Palestinians by Mayor Eric Adams, is disheartening. Now, more than ever, we must champion religious and ethnic inclusion while safeguarding the principles of free speech for voices across the ideological spectrum.

In conclusion, we find ourselves at another critical juncture, fraught with the potential for lasting negative consequences. By learning from the mistakes of the past and heeding the concerns of those most affected, we can work towards a more inclusive and just society, regardless of the challenges we face.