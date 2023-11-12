Is Hezbollah About to Declare War on Israel?

Lebanon is on high alert as Hezbollah leader Syed Hassan Nasrallah prepares to deliver a speech on Israel’s war on Gaza. Anticipation looms as residents and experts fear that Nasrallah’s declaration could escalate tensions in the region if he pledges to increase attacks against Israel.

Recent weeks have seen an escalation in fighting between Hezbollah and Israel along their contentious border. Hezbollah claims to have lost 47 fighters, while Israel reports six of its soldiers killed. Additionally, at least six civilians have lost their lives in the conflict.

Speculations arise about Nasrallah using this moment to prepare his southern Lebanon constituents for a more severe conflict, despite concerns among many about the potential upheaval war would bring to their lives. It is worth noting that southern Lebanon has historically suffered significantly more from Israeli aggression than any other region in the country, even enduring a 15-year-long occupation between 1985 and 2000.

However, some of Nasrallah’s supporters feel conflicted about the prospects of war. One resident from south Lebanon expressed concerns about their unpreparedness and hesitancy to engage in another conflict.

The violence between Israel and Hezbollah amplified when Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israeli military outposts and civilians on October 7. This attack resulted in the deaths of around 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials.

In response, Israel has relentlessly bombed Gaza and conducted ground invasions. Gaza’s health ministry reports over 8,000 Palestinian casualties, including 3,000 children. Furthermore, Israel’s suffocating siege has taken a toll on Gazans, with legal experts considering it a war crime. After October 7, Israel barred the entry of essential supplies, such as food, fuel, and medicines, into Gaza, crippling hospitals dependent on electricity to operate life-saving machines.

Despite mounting calls for a ceasefire, Israel has shown no signs of stopping its attacks on Gaza until Hamas is eradicated. Nasrallah’s anticipated speech could serve as a warning to Israel to reconsider its objectives.

Analysts believe that Hezbollah views this conflict as an existential one. They fear that if Israel succeeds in eliminating Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah will be next on Israel’s agenda.

Hezbollah has grappled with winning back support from the wider Sunni Arab world after intervening in Syria to support President Bashar al-Assad. The group’s involvement in Syria contradicted their claim that their weapons were solely for defense against Israeli aggression. However, Nasrallah may see the crisis in Gaza as an opportunity to repair his image and regain support from the Arab world.

Lebanese Sunni fighters have already joined forces with Hezbollah in targeting Israel, and it is expected that more Sunni Muslims would support Hezbollah if the conflict escalates. The war in Gaza has momentarily overshadowed the events in Syria for many in the region.

While Lebanese residents express anxiety about the situation, Palestinian refugees in the country are hopeful that Hezbollah will intensify attacks against Israel. They believe that the images of dead children from Gaza will incite the “axis of resistance” to take action against Israel on multiple fronts, including Lebanon.

Speculations abound regarding whether Hezbollah and its allies will increase attacks on Israel. Iranian-backed fighters in Syria and Iraq have been launching rockets and drones at US assets and personnel in retaliation for American support of Israel’s actions in Gaza. These attacks prompted US air raids on fighters near the Syria-Iraq border, with warnings issued to Hezbollah against escalating attacks on Israel.

After three weeks of silence, Nasrallah’s upcoming speech carries significant weight. Observers believe that a major decision from the “resistance axis” is imminent. The true nature of this decision will be revealed on Friday.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Hezbollah?

Hezbollah is a Lebanese armed group formed in the 1980s. It is considered a political party and a military organization with considerable influence in Lebanon. Hezbollah’s primary goal is to resist Israeli aggression and ensure the protection of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

What is the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah?

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has remained unresolved for decades. It centers around territorial disputes and ideological differences. Hezbollah has engaged in military operations against Israel to resist what it sees as Israeli occupation, while Israel has launched retaliatory attacks in response.

What is the “axis of resistance”?

The “axis of resistance” refers to an alliance that includes Hezbollah, other Shia armed groups in the region, and their sponsor, Iran. The alliance shares a common goal of resisting perceived Western domination and Israeli aggression in the Middle East.

What is the significance of Nasrallah’s upcoming speech?

Nasrallah’s speech is anticipated to address Israel’s war on Gaza and the potential escalation of attacks against Israel by Hezbollah. It is seen as a critical moment that could have far-reaching implications for the region, as residents and experts fear it may inflame tensions further.

How has the war in Gaza affected the wider region?

The war in Gaza has garnered attention and support from various groups across the Middle East. It has diverted attention from other conflicts, such as the Syrian civil war. Additionally, it has stirred up sentiments of solidarity among different factions within Lebanon and other Arab nations.