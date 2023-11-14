Opposition Reacts Strongly to PM Modi’s Speech, Citing Lack of Sympathy and Political Agenda

Unequivocal Response to PM Modi’s No-Confidence Motion Address in Lok Sabha

On August 10, 2023, Prime Minister Modi addressed the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, and the response from opposition MPs was less than favorable. Various members from parties such as Shiv Sena, DMK, RSP, Congress, and NCP all expressed their disappointment with the Prime Minister’s speech, highlighting concerns over his alleged lack of sympathy and political agenda.

The accusations directed at Prime Minister Modi were serious and impactful. Arvind Sawant from Shiv Sena criticized the Prime Minister for delivering what he considered a political speech, devoid of any genuine sympathy towards the issues at hand. Similarly, Kanimozhi from DMK expressed her disappointment over Modi’s silence on the situation in Manipur, which ultimately led to a walkout.

NK Premachandran from RSP voiced his concern over Modi’s neglect of the Manipur crisis and ongoing violence, further fueling the opposition’s frustrations. Congress MPs K Suresh and Manickam Tagore echoed these sentiments, criticizing Modi’s speech as purely political and evasive, causing them and their colleagues to also stage a walkout.

Supriya Sule from NCP went on to point out that the majority of Modi’s speech focused on the INDIA alliance, leaving little room for addressing pressing concerns from the Opposition. This, in turn, prompted their exit from the session, clearly indicating their displeasure.

While the response from the Opposition may seem harsh, it shapes public discourse and emphasizes the importance of addressing diverse concerns during significant parliamentary proceedings. It is crucial for the government to understand and respond actively to these criticisms, ensuring the effective functioning of our democracy.

