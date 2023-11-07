Panama Canal Congestion Sparks Alternative Route Considerations

As congestion at the Panama Canal continues to grow, shippers are exploring alternative routes to mitigate shipping delays and rising costs. With 154 vessels currently waiting to cross the canal and an average wait time of 21 days, the trade link between the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans is facing significant challenges.

To manage the congestion caused by ongoing drought conditions, the Panama Canal Authority (PCA) has reduced the number of ships allowed to pre-book transit through the Panamax locks. This reduction in booking slots, in addition to lower water level restrictions, has led to longer wait times and increased costs for shippers.

The United States relies heavily on the Panama Canal for its container traffic, with 40% of all U.S. container traffic passing through the canal each year. However, the current situation is forcing businesses to reconsider their shipping strategies. Some shippers are now considering alternative routes, such as transiting the Suez Canal, to ensure timely delivery of goods.

Alan Baer, CEO of logistics company OL USA, suggests that shippers may need to explore the Suez Canal route, especially for freight originating in the ASEAN region and Southern China. However, for Northern China and North Asia, using the Suez Canal can add significant transit time of up to 14 days.

The congestion at the Panama Canal is not only affecting container traffic but also impacting the energy sector. Clean tankers carrying refined petroleum products have already started avoiding the canal and opting for routes to the Atlantic Basin. This diversion has led to a slowdown in U.S. Gulf Coast clean petroleum product exports to the West Coast of South America.

Furthermore, Cheniere Energy, a major LNG exporter, announced in July that it would avoid the Panama Canal due to excessive wait times. Shifting LNG shipments to alternative routes could lengthen the time it takes for the LNG market to reach Asia.

The PCA is striving to manage the expectations of its customers by maintaining regular updates and transparent dialogue. However, the mounting delays and rising costs are likely to impact businesses and consumers, potentially resulting in higher prices for clothing and shoes during the upcoming holiday season.

As the congestion at the Panama Canal continues to prevail, shippers will need to adapt and consider alternative routes to ensure efficiency and timely delivery of goods.