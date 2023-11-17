The Aftermath of Devastating Floods in Derna

Derna, a city in Libya, has been severely impacted by devastating floods caused by heavy rainfall and collapsed dams. The consequences have been dire, with thousands of lives lost and many still missing. The tragedy has overwhelmed the local hospitals and morgues, leaving volunteers to take on the daunting task of burying the deceased.

In the midst of the chaos, volunteers have been working tirelessly to create mass graves for the victims. At the Martoba cemetery, rows of trenches have been dug in anticipation of the bodies yet to be recovered. Hazmat-clad men pour lime over the graves to seal them, while the only signs of the hundreds buried underneath are the cement bricks jutting out of the dirt.

The sheer number of casualties has prompted the need for larger mass graves. Initially, bodies were buried in graves compartmented with cement bricks, each holding six or seven bodies. However, as visual identification became increasingly difficult, officials started taking DNA samples ahead of burials. Those buried without DNA testing will be exhumed at a later date for identification.

The scene at Martoba cemetery is somber and solemn. As man perform funeral prayers, white body bags are laid into freshly dug graves. The arrival of trucks carrying bodies turns the place into a hive of activity. The volunteers work tirelessly, shoveling dirt and using excavators to fill the graves. Their dedication is apparent, with one volunteer expressing that sleep is elusive, and moments of rest are short-lived in order to resume work.

Survivors of the floods also bear immense grief. Amid the rubble of ruined neighborhoods, individuals like Akram al-Kawwash are surrounded by profound trauma and loss. Sitting on the remains of his brother’s collapsed house, he reflects on the devastating impact on his family and community. Graffiti serves as a way to say goodbye, with heartfelt messages adorning walls.

The pain is felt deeply by those who have lost loved ones. Abdallah al-Sheikh, who lost 25 members of his family, shares the agony of only finding four of their bodies. The anguish is evident in his expressionless face, overwhelmed by the shock of the tragedy.

