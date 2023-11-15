The Unconventional Journey to Freedom: North Koreans Defect to South Korea by Sea

Four individuals from North Korea were discovered in a small wooden boat within the territorial waters of South Korea on Tuesday. This incident stands as a rare occurrence, as it is unusual for North Koreans to undertake such a perilous sea voyage in their quest to flee to the South. The presence of more than 30,000 North Korean defectors in South Korea since the late 1990s has predominantly been facilitated through a land route with China, as reported by the AP. The decision to attempt defection by sea is considered more treacherous.

The boat carrying the four North Koreans was found south of the eastern sea border that separates the two Koreas. The discovery was prompted by a report from a fishing boat, leading the South Korean coast guard ship to intercept the vessel on Tuesday morning. Upon identification, the individuals revealed themselves as North Koreans, according to coast guard officials.

The South Korean military collaborated with the coast guard to take custody of the defectors, having pursued their boat along the sea border. While South Korean authorities suspect that the North Koreans intended to defect, no further details have been provided in the military’s official statement. According to an unnamed government official cited by South Korean public broadcaster KBS, the four defectors consist of a man and three women, seemingly belonging to one family. Notably, they were unarmed and not wearing military uniforms at the time of their discovery. The Unification Ministry of South Korea has refrained from disclosing personal information about the defectors, citing an ongoing investigation.

As of now, North Korea’s state media has made no immediate report on the matter. North Korean defectors who aim to resettle in South Korea are subject to an inquiry by South Korean authorities to ascertain the genuineness of their intentions.

In 2019, South Korea deported two North Korean fishermen after determining that they were criminals responsible for the deaths of 16 of their fellow crew members. Prior to this, South Korea had apprehended several individuals who had disguised themselves as defectors but were suspected to be spies from North Korea. The hurried deportation of the fishermen garnered criticism from human rights groups, who argued that South Korea’s liberal government had prioritized improving relations with North Korea over addressing the fishermen’s situation.

Should the four North Koreans found on Tuesday be confirmed as legitimate defectors, it would mark the second instance this year of North Koreans seeking freedom by embarking on a perilous journey across the sea. In May, nine individuals successfully defected via sea off the west coast of the Korean Peninsula.

FAQs:

1. How many North Koreans have defected to South Korea?

Since the late 1990s, over 30,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea to escape poverty and political oppression.

2. Why is defection by sea uncommon?

Defection by sea is considered more dangerous than using a land route due to the inherent risks associated with maritime travel.

3. What happens to North Korean defectors in South Korea?

North Korean defectors undergo questioning by South Korean authorities to verify the authenticity of their desire to resettle in South Korea.

