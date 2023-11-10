Ukraine’s military forces achieved a significant victory when they successfully shot down two of Russia’s highly regarded Ka-52 “Alligator” attack helicopters. These recent events have raised doubts about the competency of the Russian military and its ability to effectively operate advanced aircraft.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces announced that their Air Forces had taken down a Russian Ka-52 in the eastern Donetsk region, followed by another one near Robotyne, a village in the Zaporizhzhia region. The Ka-52 helicopters have been praised as one of Russia’s most capable attack aircraft.

Retired U.S. Army General Ben Hodges, who served as commanding general of U.S. Army Europe, expressed skepticism about the skills of Russian pilots during an interview. Instead of directly quoting Hodges, we can say that he observed the footage of the helicopter being shot down near Robotyne and concluded that the Russian pilot lacked the necessary expertise to handle such a sophisticated and expensive aircraft.

Hodges pointed out that the helicopter was flying at an unsafe altitude, making it an easy target in combat. He suggested that the Russian pilot’s lack of experience, arrogance, or failure to learn from previous engagements led to the downing of the helicopter. This incident further emphasizes the vulnerability of even state-of-the-art attack helicopters when operated by inexperienced pilots.

Despite possessing well-equipped aircraft, Hodges believes that Russia is still “really weak,” as demonstrated by their losses in pilots, tanks, artillery, and even generals throughout the ongoing conflict. He emphasized that this is an opportune moment to exert pressure on Russia rather than hesitating or underestimating Ukraine’s capabilities.

It is evident that Russia’s military faces ongoing issues with personnel and morale. Reports indicate that soldiers on the front lines have expressed concerns about inadequate training and equipment. In fact, a Russian military blogger recently accused military officials of encouraging soldiers to report false successes, further highlighting the problematic state of Russia’s military.

While Ukraine’s counteroffensive has not progressed as quickly as initially anticipated, the successful downing of the Russian helicopters provides a boost of morale for Kyiv. Reclaiming villages in the Donetsk region demonstrates Ukraine’s resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

