Malaysia Offers Visa-Free Entry to Chinese and Indian Tourists to Boost Tourism

In a bid to revitalize its tourism sector and revive the sluggish economy, Malaysia is set to grant visa-free entry to Chinese and Indian tourists starting from December 1. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim made the announcement during a speech at his People’s Justice Party congress, expressing the country’s commitment to attracting visitors from two of its largest source markets.

The visa exemption will allow Chinese and Indian citizens to stay in Malaysia for up to 30 days without the need for a visa. While the exact duration of this policy has not been specified, it is expected to provide a significant boost to the tourism industry.

China and India have long been important contributors to Malaysia’s tourist arrivals. In the first half of this year alone, Malaysia welcomed 498,540 tourists from China and 283,885 from India, as per government data. These figures indicate a notable increase compared to the same period last year, where tourism was severely impacted by the pandemic. In 2019, Malaysia received 1.5 million tourists from China and 354,486 from India.

This move follows in the footsteps of neighboring Thailand, which has also implemented similar measures to stimulate its tourism sector. Thailand has found success in attracting tourists by granting visa exemptions to Chinese and Indian nationals, among others.

Previously, Chinese and Indian nationals were required to apply for visas before traveling to Malaysia. This change in visa policy aims to simplify the travel process for tourists and encourage more visitors from these countries to explore the diverse landscapes and cultural attractions that Malaysia has to offer.

FAQ:

Q: How long will the visa exemption be applicable?

A: The duration of the visa exemption for Chinese and Indian tourists has not been specified. However, the policy is set to commence on December 1, 2021.

Q: What is the purpose of granting visa-free entry?

A: Malaysia aims to boost its tourism sector and stimulate the economy by attracting more visitors from China and India, two of its largest source markets.

Q: How many tourists visited Malaysia from China and India in 2020?

A: Between January and June 2020, Malaysia recorded 498,540 tourist arrivals from China and 283,885 from India. These figures indicate a significant increase compared to the same period in 2019.

Q: Has Thailand implemented similar measures?

A: Yes, Thailand has also granted visa exemptions to Chinese and Indian nationals in an effort to revive its tourism sector.