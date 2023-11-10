North Korea Loosens Border Controls, Allowing Returning Citizens with Quarantine Measures in Place

North Korea has made the decision to ease its coronavirus-era border controls, allowing its citizens living abroad to return home. However, the government will still require them to undergo a one-week quarantine upon arrival. This move comes as other Asian countries have already relaxed their pandemic-related restrictions. China, once known for its stringent approach to Covid regulations, abandoned its zero-tolerance policy in December 2022.

While North Korea is signaling a reopening, it remains cautious about potential virus spread. According to the State Emergency Epidemic Prevention Headquarters, the country is adjusting its anti-epidemic measures in response to the global pandemic situation. The announcement was made through state media outlet KCNA.

Returning citizens will be subject to proper medical observation at quarantine wards for a week, as specified in the announcement. The government’s decision comes after a North Korean flight departed from Pyongyang and arrived in Beijing, marking the first known international commercial flight from the country since January 2020. Additionally, flights between North Korea and Russia are set to resume, with scheduled flights between Pyongyang and Vladivostok this month.

In another significant development, a group of North Korean Taekwondo athletes traveled to Kazakhstan to participate in an international championship. This marks the first overseas trip taken by a North Korean sports team since the imposition of travel restrictions in 2020.

North Korea’s decision to loosen border controls demonstrates a cautious but incremental step towards normalcy. By allowing returning citizens with quarantine measures in place, the country aims to mitigate the risk of potential Covid outbreaks. As the world continues to navigate the challenges posed by the pandemic, North Korea’s new approach reflects its current assessment of the global situation and its determination to balance public safety with the needs of its citizens.