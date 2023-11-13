New Zealand Lifts Covid Restrictions, Celebrates Success in Managing the Pandemic

In a significant move, New Zealand has officially lifted all Covid restrictions, marking the end of one of the world’s strictest pandemic policies. Health Minister Ayesha Verrall announced that the remaining seven-day mandatory isolation rule for positive cases and mandatory masks in healthcare facilities would be lifted starting from midnight on Tuesday.

New Zealand became known as a success story in the fight against Covid-19 when it implemented early lockdowns and strict border measures in 2020. This zero-Covid strategy helped minimize the initial impact of the virus, resulting in a lower mortality rate compared to many other countries, including the United States.

However, while the strict measures were effective in controlling the spread of the virus, they also had a negative impact on the economy and public sentiment. As the rules persisted, New Zealand faced increasing criticism for being closed off internationally.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall expressed gratitude for the efforts in managing the pandemic, stating that New Zealand’s approach had transitioned from an emergency response to long-term sustainable management. She emphasized that although there may still be fluctuations in case numbers, they have not reached the alarming peaks seen in previous years.

The decision to lift the remaining Covid-19 requirements was based on several factors. The low number of recent hospital admissions attributed to Covid cases, accounting for only 2.2%, combined with the population’s immunity levels, provided confidence that the restrictions could be safely removed. However, Verrall specified that individuals who are unwell or have tested positive for Covid-19 should still stay at home for five days.

While New Zealand celebrates this milestone, it is important to note that the use of face masks continues to be crucial in preventing the spread of respiratory illnesses in healthcare and disability care facilities.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins acknowledged the unity and sacrifices made by the people of New Zealand, which contributed to the saving of many lives. He revealed that 3,249 New Zealanders had lost their lives to the coronavirus, emphasizing the stark contrast compared to the potential death toll if the country had faced a similar rate of mortality as the United States.

The strict controls imposed during the pandemic took a toll on New Zealand’s ruling Labour Party. Public frustration grew as families were separated for months, and foreigners were unable to enter the country. The prolonged lockdowns led to distressing scenes of protest where tents, mattresses, and chairs were set on fire outside Parliament, reflecting the economic anxiety and rising costs of living.

With the upcoming elections in October, the Labour Party is facing a challenging competition from the center-right opposition National Party. The gradual reopening of borders throughout 2022 has been an important step towards restoring normalcy, allowing citizens to return and welcoming tourists back to the country.

As New Zealand celebrates the lifting of Covid restrictions, the nation also takes pride in successfully managing the pandemic and ensuring a lower mortality rate compared to many other countries. The focus now turns towards rebuilding the economy and navigating the post-pandemic world with resilience.

