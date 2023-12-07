A Fascinating Partnership: Humans and African Honeyguide Birds

A remarkable collaboration between humans and a wild African bird species, the Greater Honeyguide, has long baffled scientists. The bird has the unique ability to lead humans to trees filled with honeycomb, but how do they learn to do so? Recent research sheds light on this intriguing partnership and reveals that the birds are more responsive to the distinct calls of the local human foragers.

In Tanzania, the Hadza foragers have learned to use a special whistle to attract the Honeyguide bird. Upon hearing the whistle, the bird will flutter down and chattering away, guiding the foragers to the sweet honey. Similarly, in Mozambique, honey hunters from the Yao community attract the birds with a combination of trilling sound followed by a low grunt.

According to a study published in the journal Science, the birds in each region display a strong preference for the specific call made by their usual human partners. When researchers played recordings of the local calls, the birds were more likely to appear and lead the person to honey compared to the sounds made by honey hunters from a different country.

“This is a compelling result that supports the idea of a learning process,” explains Brian Wood, an anthropologist at UCLA involved in the study. The human honey foragers acquire the knowledge of communicating with the birds from their elders and stick to their communities’ traditional calls to maximize their honey yield.

The way the birds themselves learn these calls remains a mystery. However, the mutual benefit of the human-animal communication is evident. This partnership is a rare example of collaboration between humans and wild animals, similar to the phenomenon of dolphins assisting people in fishing in Brazil.

The honeyguide birds possess valuable knowledge about the behavior of bees and the locations of honey hives hidden within trees. When a forager calls out to them, a honeyguide will fly down, twittering loudly to signal its presence and guide the way. Upon reaching the honey-filled tree, the bird falls silent, indicating to the foragers that it’s time to search for the hive.

“The bird is very conspicuous. You know, it’ll fly to the Hadza with its chattering sound,” says Wood. “Hey, I’m here and I know where there’s some honey, so follow me.” The information provided by the birds is crucial as it allows the foragers to access the honey, a significant source of food for communities like the Hadza.

The partnership goes beyond guidance; the honeyguides benefit from the collaboration as well. When the honeycomb is extracted, the birds indulge in some of the discarded beeswax, a delicacy for them. Furthermore, researchers estimate that honeyguides contribute to around 10% of the Hadza’s annual calorie intake.

This extraordinary relationship emphasizes the importance of preserving the delicate balance between humans and wildlife. The collaboration between the Greater Honeyguide and the African honey hunters is a testament to the invaluable wisdom and cooperation that can be found in the natural world.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How do the honeyguide birds lead the human foragers to honey?

A: The honeyguide birds respond to specific calls made by the local human foragers. When the foragers whistle or make certain trilling sounds, the birds recognize these signals and flutter down to lead them to trees filled with honeycomb.

Q: How do the human foragers communicate with the honeyguide birds?

A: The knowledge of communicating with the birds is passed down through generations. For example, in Tanzania, the Hadza foragers use a special whistle, while honey hunters from the Yao community in Mozambique use a trilling sound followed by a low grunt.

Q: What is the benefit of this partnership for the honeyguide birds?

A: The honeyguide birds gain access to beeswax, which they enjoy consuming, from the discarded honeycomb. This collaboration allows them to supplement their diet while providing valuable guidance to the human foragers.

Q: How significant is honey for the human foragers?

A: Honey plays a vital role in the diet of communities like the Hadza. Researchers estimate that the Hadza acquire approximately 10% of their annual calorie intake through honey, making it an essential food source for them.