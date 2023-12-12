A Fresh Perspective: Ensuring Inclusion of People with Disabilities in Climate Change Advocacy

In his traditional Nepalese garment, Umesh Balal, a 28-year-old advocate for disability rights, entered the COP28 conference in Dubai with a strong sense of purpose. Balal, who has dwarfism, passionately believes that the voices of marginalized communities, including those with disabilities, should be heard in discussions about climate change.

As the youth program manager at the Nepal Water Foundation, Balal focuses on climate and disability inclusion. Through workshops conducted across the country, he addresses the water issues faced by residents due to the melting glaciers caused by climate change.

Coming from the Magar tribe in western Nepal, Balal has witnessed the forced migration of his people due to the unstable environment. His main concern is being displaced from the mountain range that has been their ancestral homeland for generations. Balal’s desire is to utilize the COP28 platform not only to advocate for disability rights but also to champion the rights of indigenous peoples in Nepal.

FAQ:

Q: How did Umesh Balal become involved in climate change advocacy?

A: Balal’s curiosity about biodiversity and science during his student years led him to research environmental science, which introduced him to the climate sector. Growing up in a mountainous region, he became more aware of how climate change impacts his community, leading to a sense of impending disaster and climate anxiety.

Q: When did Balal realize the intersection of climate activism and disability rights advocacy?

A: Through his deep dive into climate science, Balal recognized the unequal impacts of climate change across different sectors. He discovered that people with more resources have better chances of coping with the crisis, while poorer communities and individuals with disabilities face greater challenges and vulnerabilities.

Q: What are some climate issues of immediate concern to Balal as a disability rights activist?

A: Balal focuses on promoting disaster preparedness among disabled individuals, recognizing that existing plans often fail to address their specific needs. He highlights the importance of providing access to life-saving information and early warning systems that are understandable and relevant to disabled individuals. Additionally, he emphasizes the need to include different types of disabilities in climate response plans.

Q: Is Balal satisfied with the progress made at COP events?

A: Balal believes there has been little to no engagement or inclusion of the disabled community in climate discussions thus far. While there have been some improvements in terms of accessibility and mobility in recent COP conferences, active involvement and inclusion of disabled individuals are still lacking.

By shedding light on the intersection of climate activism and disability rights advocacy, Umesh Balal brings a unique perspective and calls for greater inclusivity in discussions related to climate change. His efforts serve as a reminder that all individuals, regardless of their abilities, should have a voice and active participation in shaping climate policies and implementing solutions.

Sources:

– NPR (www.npr.org)