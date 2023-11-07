The Escalating Toll of Yemen’s Houthi Attacks: Bahrain Soldier Death Count Reaches Three

In a tragic turn of events, the death toll among Bahraini soldiers killed in an attack attributed to Yemen’s Houthi rebels has risen to three, the Bahrain Defence Force confirmed. Initially, two Bahraini servicemen lost their lives in the Monday drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s southern border with Yemen. However, a third soldier succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, further exacerbating the grieving nation’s devastation.

The Bahrain Defence Force mourned the loss, stating that the fallen soldier, First Warrant Officer Adam Salem Naseeb, bravely sacrificed his life while dutifully serving his country. As Bahrain demands that the Houthi rebel group hand over those responsible for the attack, tensions continue to mount between the two factions amidst ongoing peace negotiations between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis.

Since 2015, a Saudi-led coalition has intervened in Yemen’s civil war, backing Yemeni government forces in their fight against the Houthi rebels. The conflict has resulted in the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives, mostly due to indirect causes, and has left an alarming 80% of the population dependent on humanitarian aid.

The drone attack marks a significant escalation after a year of relative calm facilitated by the United Nations as peace initiatives gain momentum. Recently, a Houthi delegation embarked on an official visit to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, engaging in talks with Saudi officials. This visit marked the first of its kind since the outbreak of the Yemeni conflict in 2014 when the Houthis ousted a Saudi-backed government and seized control of much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.

During the meeting, progress was made regarding two critical conditions – establishing a timeline for foreign troop withdrawal from Yemen and devising a mechanism for paying public wages. While the visit initially sparked hopes for de-escalation, the recent drone attack has cast a shadow over the fragile negotiations.

As Bahrain mourns the loss of its brave soldiers and demands accountability, the international community watches attentively as the delicate balance between peace negotiations and military confrontations teeters on a precipice that could send shockwaves throughout the region once again.