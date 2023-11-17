In a controversial move reminiscent of past history, Russia has reportedly deployed penal battalions known as “Storm-Z” squads to the frontlines in Ukraine. These squads consist of military and civilian offenders, including drunk recruits, insubordinate soldiers, and convicts who have been pressed into service. According to anonymous sources, Storm-Z fighters are often considered expendable and are sent to the most dangerous parts of the frontlines.

The experiences of those involved in the Storm-Z squads paint a bleak picture. One soldier who treated wounded Storm-Z fighters revealed that they were considered of lesser value by their commanding officers. Allegedly, soldiers with even a hint of alcohol on their breath are often sent to join the squads as a form of punishment. The squads, consisting of about 100-150 individuals, are embedded within regular army units and frequently sustain heavy losses.

Contrary to previous mercenary groups, the Storm-Z units operate under the direct command of the Russian defense ministry. The squads consist of a mix of convicts who volunteer to fight in exchange for a promise of a pardon and regular soldiers facing disciplinary action. This unconventional strategy serves the Russian defense ministry, allowing them to deploy expendable infantry in the most perilous parts of the frontlines.

The existence of Storm-Z squads was first reported in April, although the Russian defense ministry has never acknowledged their creation. However, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the matter have confirmed their deployment. It is unclear exactly how many soldiers are currently serving in the squads, but estimates suggest there are several hundred Storm-Z fighters on the frontlines.

This deployment of penal battalions echoes a historical precedent set by Soviet leader Josef Stalin during World War II. In 1942, soldiers who panicked or abandoned their posts were assigned to “punishment battalions” and sent to the most dangerous areas of the front.

As the situation unfolds, questions arise regarding the ethical implications of this strategy and its impact on the conflict in Ukraine. Critics argue that it disregards the value of human life and raises concerns about potential war crimes.

