The recent absence of Russia from the Saudi-hosted summit aimed at finding a peace framework for the war in Ukraine has shed light on the vulnerabilities faced by the Kremlin. While no final joint statement or document was signed, it is clear that Moscow’s exclusion from the negotiations has presented several challenges for Russia.

The summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia brought together delegations from over 40 countries, including representatives from Ukraine’s allies in Europe, the United States, India, Brazil, and even Beijing, Russia’s powerful ally. The fact that Russia was not invited to attend, similar to previous negotiations in Copenhagen, highlights a growing trend of isolating Russia from important dialogue.

One Russian official familiar with the Kremlin’s diplomatic efforts expressed concerns about Ukraine’s strategy to engage not only its Western allies but also nations from the Global South. By building partnerships and seeking a consensus on Ukraine’s territorial integrity and independence, Kyiv aims to further isolate Moscow on the international stage.

Despite Russia’s assertion that the majority of the world supports its actions, the annexation of Crimea and other disputed regions remains unrecognized. An insider close to the Kremlin acknowledged that Ukraine’s new tactics aim to exploit this lack of recognition to isolate Russia even further.

The absence of Russia from the summit has undoubtedly been met with displeasure among Russian officials. A former high-ranking diplomat stated that not being present at such a significant gathering and missing out on the discussions is indeed unpleasant. However, he emphasized that important agreements are seldom reached at such events.

In response to the summit, Russian officials and MPs have attempted to shift the blame onto the West, accusing them of prioritizing Ukraine’s security at the expense of Russia’s interests. They also boast that Ukraine’s attempt to unite the Global South against Moscow has failed.

Looking ahead, one Russian diplomat suggested that Moscow could benefit from holding its own summit to seek a negotiated settlement, contrasting with Ukraine’s initiative. However, the Kremlin’s unwillingness to make compromises in the talks presents a significant hurdle for progress.

Ultimately, the future of negotiations and the war itself will be determined on the battlefield, according to Boris Bondarev, a former member of Russia’s mission to the United Nations. As long as both sides have the capacity to continue fighting, genuine peace talks may remain elusive.

Finding a new path for peace in Ukraine requires flexibility and compromises from both Russia and Ukraine. Without a willingness to address each other’s concerns, any resolution will remain out of reach. As the war rages on, it becomes crucial for all parties involved to reassess their positions and explore avenues for constructive dialogue. Only then can genuine progress toward a lasting peace be achieved.