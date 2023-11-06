Couple Embarks on Three-Year Road Trip Across Seven Continents

Nicolas Chazee and Mathilde Vougny’s love for travel brought them together during a house party in 2015. Since then, road trips have become a central part of their relationship. Determined to embark on a grand adventure, the couple made the decision to take a year-long road trip around the world. However, their dream didn’t stop there. They wanted to continue this journey indefinitely.

After extensive research, Chazee and Vougny realized that their seemingly unachievable dream was indeed feasible. They made some significant changes to their lifestyle and committed themselves to saving enough money to travel across seven continents and 88 countries by car. With strict budgeting, cutting down on expenses, and selling most of their belongings, the couple prepared to embark on their epic road trip.

In August 2020, they purchased a 2012 Land Rover Defender and transformed it into a fully functional living space, complete with a bed, sofa, and pop-up roof. They named their trusty vehicle “Albatross,” a symbol of their freedom and desire for adventure.

On April 18, 2022, the couple set off from France, embarking on an incredible journey through Luxembourg, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and other European countries. Along the way, they shared their adventures through their YouTube channel, NextMeridian.Expedition, and social media, which led to countless invitations from their followers offering them a place to stay.

Embracing these invitations, Chazee and Vougny discovered the true beauty of their journey. Each encounter provided them with unexpected insights and the opportunity to connect with people from all walks of life. From Denmark to Canada, they formed lasting friendships and learned about places in ways they could never have imagined.

Their journey is far from over. They continue to drive through breathtaking landscapes, meeting incredible individuals along the way. Chazee and Vougny’s courage to pursue their dreams and open themselves to new experiences serves as an inspiration for others who harbor seemingly unattainable aspirations.

Their story is a testament to the power of following one’s passions, stepping outside of comfort zones, and embracing the unknown. Their commitment to adventure has transformed their lives and reaffirmed the importance of human connection in a world filled with limitless possibilities.