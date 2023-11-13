“A Tragic Exodus: The Plight of Ethiopian Migrants at the Saudi-Yemen Border”

In a shocking revelation, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has exposed the brutal treatment and killings of Ethiopian migrants attempting to cross into Saudi Arabia from Yemen. The report, released on Monday, claims that Saudi border guards have been indiscriminately firing on these migrants, resulting in the deaths of hundreds since last year.

While the Saudi government has dismissed these allegations as “unfounded,” HRW maintains that the abuses along this perilous migration route have escalated significantly. Ethiopian migrants often travel through Yemen to reach Saudi Arabia, where hundreds of thousands of them live and work.

One harrowing account from a 20-year-old woman recounts how Saudi border guards opened fire on a group of migrants, even after releasing them from custody. “They fired on us like rain. When I remember, I cry,” she said. The desperate pleas for help from a man who had lost both his legs echoes the horrors faced by these migrants. Tragically, they were unable to assist him as they were running for their lives.

Nadia Hardman, a researcher at HRW, emphasized the severity of the situation, stating, “Saudi officials are killing hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers in this remote border area out of view of the rest of the world.” It is a stark reminder that international recognition cannot be overshadowed by Saudi Arabia’s attempts to create a positive image through high-profile investments in sports and entertainment.

The accusations made by HRW align with previous reports of abuses against Ethiopian migrants in Saudi Arabia and Yemen. However, the death toll and systematic nature of the recent killings indicate that these crimes may amount to crimes against humanity. The United Nations experts also noted “concerning allegations” of Saudi security forces killing approximately 430 migrants through artillery shelling and small-arms fire in the early months of 2022.

Efforts to repatriate Ethiopian migrants from Saudi Arabia began last year, with approximately 100,000 individuals expected to be sent back to their home country. However, HRW’s report highlights that the response from Saudi officials to their letters has been non-existent, further raising concerns about the lack of accountability.

In response to HRW’s findings, Houthi rebels in Yemen accused border guards of deliberate killings of immigrants. The rebels claim that they work alongside people smugglers to extort money from migrants and detain them until they pay an “exit fee.” However, the Houthis denied these allegations and labeled the smugglers as criminals.

It is worth noting that the ongoing conflict in Yemen, with Houthi rebels supported by Iran and Saudi Arabia leading a military coalition, has contributed to one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. The UN has provided aid to millions of Yemenis who are dependent on external assistance.

The HRW report draws from interviews with Ethiopian migrants, satellite imagery, as well as social media posts and videos to provide evidence of the atrocities committed. Survivors describe attacks at close range, with Saudi border guards even inquiring about the preferred limb to be shot. The scenes described by interviewees portray a horrifying landscape of injured, dismembered, and deceased men, women, and children.

In response to these heinous acts, HRW urges Riyadh to put an immediate end to the use of lethal force against migrants and asylum seekers. Furthermore, they call on the United Nations to launch an investigation into the alleged killings, emphasizing the need for international accountability.

The plight of Ethiopian migrants seeking a better life is a tragedy that demands urgent attention. As the world becomes aware of the grave abuses committed at the Saudi-Yemen border, it is our moral duty to ensure justice for the victims and hold those responsible accountable.

—

FAQ:

Q: What did the HRW report reveal?

A: The HRW report revealed that Saudi border guards have been firing on Ethiopian migrants attempting to cross into Saudi Arabia from Yemen, resulting in the deaths of hundreds since last year.

Q: What is the response from the Saudi government?

A: The Saudi government dismissed the allegations as “unfounded” and lacking reliable sources.

Q: Are these killings systematic and widespread?

A: Yes, according to HRW, the recent killings appear to be “widespread and systematic,” potentially amounting to crimes against humanity.

Q: Are there any previous reports of abuses against Ethiopian migrants?

A: Yes, HRW and United Nations experts have documented abuses against Ethiopian migrants in Saudi Arabia and Yemen for nearly a decade.

Q: What is the role of Houthi rebels in this situation?

A: Accusing border guards of deliberate killings, the Houthi rebels claim to work with people smugglers and extort money from migrants, although they deny these allegations.

Q: What is the request made by HRW and the UN?

A: HRW calls on Riyadh to end the use of lethal force on migrants and asylum seekers, while the UN is urged to investigate the alleged killings.

Sources:

– Human Rights Watch: https://www.hrw.org/