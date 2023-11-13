New Article:

Israel Open to Possibility of Saudi Civilian Nuclear Program

In a recent interview, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer expressed that Israel is not entirely against the idea of a Saudi civilian nuclear program as part of a larger Israel-American-Saudi deal. While Israel’s main focus remains on preventing a nuclear weapons program, Dermer acknowledged the potential for Saudi Arabia to seek alternatives if they do not receive the desired support from the United States. He specifically mentioned China or France as possible options for the kingdom.

The discussions around Saudi Arabia’s nuclear aspirations have been a key topic in Dermer’s visit to Washington, where he has engaged in talks with senior Biden administration officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Although the official statement released by the State Department did not mention Saudi Arabia, both Israeli and U.S. officials have confirmed that it was the main subject of the meeting. Blinken even held a phone conversation with the Saudi foreign minister afterward.

When asked about Israel’s stance on a Saudi civilian nuclear program, Dermer emphasized the importance of evaluating the details of any agreement that may be reached. He highlighted the fact that Saudi Arabia has the capability to pursue nuclear power through other nations like China and France, independent of the U.S. Dermer raised concerns about the long-term implications if the U.S. were to be involved, prompting the question of viable alternatives.

It is noteworthy that Dermer’s remarks could be interpreted as Israeli consent to Saudi conditions, particularly considering the mention of China as a potential alternative. Israel’s standpoint is influenced by the existence of civilian nuclear programs in other Middle Eastern countries. Dermer drew attention to the fact that countries like Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have such programs without enriching uranium on their own soil.

While opposition leader Yair Lapid recently voiced opposition to uranium enrichment in Saudi Arabia, Dermer’s perspective aligns with National Security Council Chairman Tzachi Hangabi’s claims. Lapid argued against the idea of quick transitions to military nuclear programs and called upon Saudi Arabia to follow the Emirati standard in order to prevent a nuclear arms race in the region.

Dermer’s interview also briefly touched upon the Palestinian component of the larger deal. While he did not negotiate on the public platform, he expressed an interest in finding a path that could lead to a political settlement for the Palestinian conflict. On the Saudi side, the primary objective is to solidify their alliances with the United States for the long term.

Additionally, Dermer was questioned about the Netanyahu government’s adherence to a High Court ruling addressing judicial independence in Israel. Similar to Netanyahu, Dermer declined to provide a direct answer, emphasizing the complexities surrounding the issue.

Overall, Israel’s openness to the possibility of a Saudi civilian nuclear program showcases their focus on distinguishing it from a nuclear weapons program. With alternative options available to Saudi Arabia, the discussions surrounding this topic continue to evolve, raising questions about the long-term implications and potential regional impact.

