The Mental Health Challenges Faced by Immigrants in Canada

Immigrating to a new country in pursuit of dreams and opportunities can be both exciting and daunting. For many immigrants, the reality of their new life in Canada can be vastly different from what they had imagined. The stress and challenges of adjusting to a new culture and finding employment can take a toll on their mental health, leading to feelings of depression, frustration, and a loss of self-esteem.

According to a study conducted by Mental Health Research Canada, new Canadians are nearly twice as likely to express concerns about feeding their families compared to those born in Canada. The study also found that food insecurity and isolation from a support network of family and friends can contribute to higher rates of mental health issues among immigrants.

In 2022 alone, over 437,000 immigrants moved to Canada, and a record-breaking 12,500 of them settled in Nova Scotia. The Canadian government aims to attract even more newcomers in the coming years, with a target of 500,000 annually by 2026.

The Impact of Acculturation Stress

Research conducted by Iqbal Choudhury, a PhD candidate at Dalhousie University, suggests that immigrants initially have better mental health compared to Canadian-born individuals. This phenomenon, known as the “healthy immigrant effect” or the “immigrant paradox,” is believed to be a result of factors such as education, age, and medical screening during the immigration process.

However, as time goes on, the mental health of immigrants deteriorates until it aligns with that of the general population. One potential cause of this decline is the stress associated with the acculturation process. Immigrants often face difficulties in utilizing their previous work experience and educational credentials, which can result in a diminished sense of self-worth and prevent them from establishing a social network within their new community.

Choudhury emphasizes the importance of studying the mental health challenges faced by immigrants and identifying resources to improve their well-being. Mental health plays a vital role in social and economic development, and supporting the mental health of immigrants is crucial for building a productive future generation.

Long-Term Career Setbacks

The Conference Board of Canada highlights the challenges immigrants face in rebuilding their careers once they arrive in Canada. While many immigrants initially view Canada as a land of opportunity, some become disillusioned over time. The process of integrating into the Canadian job market can be lengthy and frustrating, leading some immigrants to consider leaving the country in search of better opportunities.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada acknowledges the mental health needs of newcomers and provides preventive and non-clinical support through settlement organizations. Additionally, partnerships with organizations like the Canadian Mental Health Association and the Centre for Addictions and Mental Health help address these needs.

The Struggle to Find Suitable Employment

For some immigrants, finding suitable employment can be particularly challenging. Despite possessing post-graduate degrees and relevant work experience, individuals may struggle to secure employment in their field of expertise. This can lead to frustration and a sense of hopelessness, especially for older immigrants who may find it difficult to uproot and seek opportunities elsewhere.

Examples of these challenges can be seen in the experiences of Manmeet and Randeep Oberoi, who relocated from India to Nova Scotia with their two children. While Manmeet managed to obtain her teaching certification, she has only been able to find substitute teaching positions. Randeep, despite taking banking courses, remains unemployed and uncertain about how to navigate the job market.

Addressing Mental Health Challenges

The stress and mental health challenges faced by immigrants in Canada require attention and support. By recognizing these issues and providing resources tailored to the specific needs of newcomers, Canada can work towards creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for immigrants as they strive to build their lives and contribute to the country’s growth.

FAQ

What are some mental health challenges faced by immigrants in Canada? Immigrants in Canada often experience stress, depression, and a loss of self-esteem due to the difficulties of adjusting to a new culture, finding employment, and meeting basic needs, such as feeding their families. Why do some immigrants struggle to find suitable employment? Despite their qualifications and work experience, immigrants may face challenges in using their previous credentials and work experience in Canada. This can lead to a diminished sense of self-worth and hinder the development of a professional network. How does Canada address the mental health needs of immigrants? Canada provides preventive and non-clinical mental health support to newcomers through settlement organizations. Collaborations with organizations like the Canadian Mental Health Association and the Centre for Addictions and Mental Health further contribute to addressing these needs. What can be done to improve the mental health of immigrants in Canada? It is essential to study and understand the mental health challenges faced by immigrants. By implementing targeted resources, support systems, and initiatives tailored to their needs, Canada can create a more inclusive and supportive environment for newcomers.

Sources: