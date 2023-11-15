Survivors of Terrifying Attack Share their Story

Nahal Oz, a kibbutz located in southern Israel near the Gaza Strip, recently experienced a traumatic attack that has left the community in shock. The kibbutz, home to approximately 400 people, is in such close proximity to the Strip that the nearest Palestinian house in Sajaiya is just 600 meters away. Despite the presence of hi-tech fences and a buffer zone, the residents are able to see their neighbors going about their daily lives.

In the past, members of Nahal Oz would often travel a few miles west to Gaza City for shopping, dining, and leisurely walks along the Mediterranean coastline. Although the Israeli blockade imposed in 2007 by the militant group Hamas has posed challenges, the residents have managed to maintain contact with their friends in Gaza through phone calls and messaging apps like WhatsApp.

Not too long ago, the community even began working on a visitor center to share their kibbutz ethos of sustainability and pastoral living. They wondered if their neighbors from Sajaiya would one day be able to visit. However, after the recent attack by Hamas militants that resulted in the deaths of over 700 Israelis, including members of Nahal Oz, the likelihood of reuniting with old friends seems uncertain.

Nadav Peretz and Eli Dudaei, who moved to Nahal Oz from Tel Aviv seven years ago, have been profoundly affected by the attack. Despite knowing the risks of living in close proximity to violent extremists, they sought a more relaxed existence. Like many others in the kibbutz, they were accustomed to seeking shelter in safe rooms whenever air raid sirens blared.

On the morning of the attack, the sounds of gunshots and explosions shattered the tranquility of Nahal Oz. The couple, along with their dog Mack, hurried to their safe room, where they anxiously awaited help from the army. To their dismay, no assistance arrived, leaving them to doubt the effectiveness of the elaborate security measures implemented in the area.

Thankfully, Peretz and Dudaei were able to find temporary refuge at Peretz’s parents’ house in Beersheba. From there, they began to piece together the events that unfolded on that fateful day. However, they fear that at least two entire families from Nahal Oz lost their lives, while two others were kidnapped and taken to Gaza as hostages.

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, the full extent of the casualties remains uncertain. Peretz and Dudaei believe that dozens were killed, and they recall the heartbreaking moment captured in a livestreamed video, where two children from the kibbutz mourned the loss of their sister.

During the attack, Hamas militants infiltrated Nahal Oz, shooting anyone they encountered and setting fires to flush out terrified families from their safe rooms. Panic spread among the residents, who sent desperate messages through the Nahal Oz WhatsApp group, pleading for help and expressing their fear. The situation became even more dire when it was discovered that the militants had taken control of some people’s phones and were sending false messages in Hebrew, luring residents out of hiding only to harm them further.

As darkness descended on the third day of conflict, with fighting still raging in multiple locations, unusual rain began to fall, adding to the atmosphere of unease. In the distance, flashes of light from Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system and rocket fire created an eerie display, blending with the natural occurrence of lightning. Deserted roads were occupied only by military vehicles transporting tanks and missile batteries.

The survivors of the terrifying attack in Nahal Oz will undoubtedly carry the emotional scars of that day for the rest of their lives. It serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing tensions and the devastating consequences of conflict in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is a kibbutz? A kibbutz is a collective community in Israel where members work together and share resources. What is the Gaza Strip? The Gaza Strip is a small territory on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea that is currently under the control of Hamas. Who is Hamas? Hamas is a Palestinian militant group that governs the Gaza Strip and has engaged in conflict with Israel over the years. What is the Israeli blockade? The Israeli blockade refers to the restrictions placed on the movement of goods and people in and out of the Gaza Strip by the Israeli government.

