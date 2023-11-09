Cookiecutter Sharks: Unsuspected Predators of the Deep

Imagine sailing through the vast expanse of the open ocean, only to be attacked by a small, cigar-shaped shark with a unique appetite for large prey. This was the harrowing experience of three men who were rescued from a sinking inflatable catamaran off the Australian coast. These unusual culprits, known as cookiecutter sharks, left such perfectly round wounds that they earned their name.

The sailors, two Russians and one French national, were en route from the remote Pacific nation Vanuatu to the Australian city of Cairns when they fell victim to these cookiecutter sharks. The attacks occurred on two separate occasions, causing significant damage to their boat. The first attack resulted in damage to the rear left balloon, while the second attack bit through the right balloon, leaving the inflatable boat partly submerged.

One of the sailors, Evgeny Kovalevskiy, described the ordeal as being hunted by these cookiecutter sharks. These sharks have a specific feeding method that explains their distinct wounds. They entice their prey with their glowing undersides, resembling small fish in the depths of the ocean. Once the prey is close, the shark attaches itself using its sucking lips and sharp upper teeth. It then spins its body, cutting a cookie-shaped chunk of flesh with its serrated bottom teeth, leaving a circular wound.

Cookiecutter sharks, also known as cigar sharks, are typically not associated with attacks on humans in the open ocean. They are considerably smaller than great whites or hammerheads, measuring only around 1 to 1.4 feet on average. Despite their size, they have a voracious appetite for larger prey, including seals, whales, dolphins, and even submarines, which have fallen victim to these sharp-toothed predators.

The motivation behind the attacks on the sailors’ inflatable catamaran remains unclear. However, cookiecutter sharks are not considered a significant threat to humans, with only four confirmed, unprovoked bites recorded, all of which occurred in Hawaii. These sharks are more likely to be found in deep waters, feeding on their preferred prey.

While this dramatic ocean saga has taken its toll on the sailors and their vessel, it serves as a reminder of the diverse and often unexpected wildlife that inhabits our oceans. As the crew recovers and plans their next course of action, their encounter with these cookiecutter sharks will undoubtedly be etched into their memories as a unique and perilous adventure.