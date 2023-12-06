Aral Sea: A Lost Landscape and a Vanishing Livelihood

MUYNAK, Uzbekistan (AP) — The Aral Sea, once a flourishing inland water body spanning 68,000 square kilometers, is now a heartbreaking reminder of lost livelihoods. Ali Shadilov, one of the last surviving former fishermen of the Aral Sea, reflects on how he and his fellow fishermen never thought that the sea they relied on would vanish. The sea, classified as a lake due to its lack of direct connection to the ocean, was a lifeline for the region. The flourishing fishing industry supported a booming economy, attracting tourists and providing jobs for the local population.

Today, the Aral Sea has diminished to less than a quarter of its original size, leaving behind vast stretches of desert and ghost towns. The Associated Press recently interviewed Shadilov and other residents of Muynak, Uzbekistan, who have witnessed the sea’s decline firsthand. They recall the vibrant fish market, bustling waterfronts, and the abundance of fish that sustained their families. However, the decaying ships stranded on now-dry land stand as a haunting reminder of lost livelihoods and the devastating impact of human activity on the environment.

As a child, Shadilov would gaze out of his classroom window, mesmerized by icebergs floating on the sea’s surface. He fondly remembers the songs sung by fishermen on their return to port, with children eagerly helping to unload their catch in the hopes of receiving a small reward. Fishing was a profitable business for Shadilov and his father, with some catfish weighing over 120 kilograms (265 pounds).

However, in the 1960s, the elders began to warn Shadilov and others of an impending disaster. Initially skeptical, they couldn’t fathom the idea of the vast sea disappearing. Yet, the elders pointed out that the water was becoming saltier and that the sea was receding. The construction of dams and canals for agricultural irrigation, carried out by the Soviet Union, had led to excessive water consumption and rapid shrinking of the Aral Sea.

Eventually, the changes became undeniable. The sea fragmented into smaller lakes, with canals created to facilitate boat travel between them. By the mid-1960s, boats were scraping against the bay floor, and soon became marooned. As the water retreated, so did the population of the region. Resorts closed, and families returned to their home countries.

Today, the Aral Sea remains a distant memory. Former fishermen immortalize their connection to the sea through paintings and symbolical graves adorned with anchors and lighthouses. They acknowledge that the sea, which once sustained so many lives, is unlikely to return.

Despite the devastating impact of human actions on the Aral Sea, efforts are now being made to rectify the situation. Restoration projects are underway, aiming to replenish the sea with water diverted from other sources, such as the Syr Darya river. While the scale of restoration is challenging, there is hope that the Aral Sea can regain a portion of its former glory.

[Source: AP’s climate initiative](https://apnews.com/Climate)