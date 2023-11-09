A Celebration of Life and Empowerment: Indigenous Midwives in Costa Chica de Guerrero

Photographer Tania Barrientos embarked on a remarkable journey, capturing the untold stories of indigenous midwives in Costa Chica de Guerrero, a coastal region in southwest Mexico. These resilient women have dedicated their lives to preserving their traditional practices and ensuring the well-being of their communities.

For generations, indigenous women in Mexico have relied on the expertise of traditional midwives. Costa Chica de Guerrero is known for its rich indigenous heritage, with the presence of various Indigenous groups, including Amuzgos, Tlapanecos, and Mixtecos. It is also home to a significant Afro-descendant population. Within Guerrero, the CAMIs (Casas de la Mujer Indígena o Afromexicana) play a vital role in the birthing process for women in the region.

CAMIs are not just spaces for midwifery; they also advocate for sexual and reproductive rights. These centers provide invaluable support to women, blending traditional wisdom with an intercultural perspective. The women leading these CAMIs are trailblazers in their communities, breaking barriers and challenging long-standing societal norms.

In Costa Chica de Guerrero, birth is celebrated through rituals that honor life and nature. One such practice involves offering the placenta to the water and earth, symbolizing a wish for the child’s well-being and a prosperous future. These ceremonies echo the deep-rooted connection that indigenous communities have with their environment.

However, the journey towards empowerment is not without its challenges. Costa Chica de Guerrero remains plagued by political and social issues, including machismo, violence, corruption, marginalization, poverty, social backwardness, and discrimination. Despite these obstacles, the women of Costa Chica de Guerrero persist, fighting for the fruits of their labor and the preservation of their cultural heritage.

The stories captured by Tania Barrientos shed light on the strength and resilience of indigenous midwives in Costa Chica de Guerrero. Through their unwavering commitment to their communities, these women have become beacons of hope and agents of change. Their efforts serve as a testament to the power of tradition, empowerment, and the indomitable spirit of the human experience.