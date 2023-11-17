The Top 10 Causes of Death in the United States: A Closer Look

Every year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) unveils a list of the leading causes of death among adults in the United States. While heart disease, cancer, and COVID-19 continue to top the list, there are interesting trends and insights that can be derived from the latest data.

According to a recent press release from USA FACTS, a Washington-based nonprofit that analyzes government data, 74.5% of the 3.46 million deaths in 2021 were attributed to 10 causes. These causes accounted for a staggering 75.4% of all deaths.

The top three causes of death remain unchanged: heart disease, cancer, and COVID-19. Despite declining death rates for cancer and heart disease over the past two decades, they still contribute to more than half of all mortalities. However, it is worth noting that deaths attributed to heart disease linked to obesity have tripled in the past 20 years.

Here is a breakdown of the top 10 causes of death in 2021:

1. Heart disease: 695,547

2. Cancer: 605,213

3. COVID-19: 416,893

4. Accidents: 224,935

5. Stroke: 162,890

6. Chronic lower respiratory diseases: 142,342

7. Alzheimer’s disease: 119,399

8. Diabetes: 103,294

9. Chronic liver disease and cirrhosis: 56,585

10. Kidney disease: 54,358

While the age-adjusted death rate has decreased for six of these causes between 1999 and 2021, others have seen an increase in mortality. Alzheimer’s disease deaths have risen by 88%, and unintentional injury deaths have increased by 83% over the same period.

The data also provides insights into demographics. People aged 85 and older have the highest mortality rate for 14 of the 16 leading causes of death, except for liver disease and homicides, which primarily affect younger groups. Men tend to have higher mortality rates than women for all causes of death, except Alzheimer’s disease. Women are 47.5% more likely to die from Alzheimer’s compared to men.

When looking at racial and ethnic disparities, Black or African American individuals have higher rates of heart disease and hypertension. American Indians or Alaskan Natives are more likely to experience unintentional injuries, chronic liver disease, cirrhosis, and diabetes. Native Hawaiians or other Pacific Islanders have a higher occurrence of diabetes.

The rising death toll in 2021 is not solely attributable to the top 10 causes of death. Factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as suicide and violent crimes, have also contributed.

It is evident that the overall health of the United States needs attention, both mentally and physically. Addressing obesity, which acts as a gateway to other age-related diseases like cardiovascular disease, cancer, and Alzheimer’s, is crucial. Without necessary adjustments, the life expectancy of Americans may continue to decline. This underscores the need for a call to action and a focus on improving health outcomes for all.

