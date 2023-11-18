The Significance of Jewish Settlements in the West Bank: A Quest for Historical, Religious, and Moral Rights

The presence of Jewish settlers in the West Bank has ignited a fierce debate, with opinions ranging from strong support to vehement opposition. Tamal Sikurel, an expectant mother, believes that her growing family is an integral part of the ongoing war effort. She asserts that the biblical, historical, and moral rights of the Jewish people grant them the privilege of safeguarding these lands. Sikurel’s sentiments echo those of the approximately 500,000 Jewish settlers residing in the West Bank, who now find themselves at the center of a raging storm of violence and controversy amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Motivated by religious devotion or attracted by lower living costs, these settlers have transformed what was once perceived as a pioneering lifestyle into one of comfort. Early settlements, previously small and rudimentary, have now evolved into well-established communities boasting wealth and security measures such as fences, cameras, and barbed wire. Over the past five years, their population has grown by 16%.

Critics argue that settlers, empowered by Israel’s most rightwing government in history, have exploited the conflict to further their own agenda. These efforts allegedly intensify with the goal of displacing Palestinians from their homes on the West Bank. The French government recently condemned such actions, labeling them a “policy of terror” and urging Israeli authorities to protect Palestinians from forced displacement. President Joe Biden also voiced his concerns, characterizing the actions of “extremist settlers” as adding fuel to an already blazing fire in the Middle East.

In an attempt to improve their public image, settlers have launched a public relations campaign. Regavim, typically known for its adversarial stance towards international journalists, guided reporters on a tour through the south Hebron hills while delivering a lecture on the conflict. One stop on the tour was the village of Zanuta, previously featured in The Guardian for experiencing weeks of intense settler violence that drove its Palestinian residents to reluctantly abandon their homes. Naomi Kahn, a spokesperson for Regavim, denied any orchestrated campaign of displacement and referred to the former Zanuta residents as “squatters” serving as foot soldiers for Palestinian independence.

Many settlers view the attacks launched by Hamas into southern Israel on October 7 as vindication for their presence. These attacks resulted in the deaths of 1,200 Israelis, primarily civilians. Yochai Damari, leader of the Har Hevron regional council, believes that this critical moment offers an opportunity to dismantle Hamas and address the larger agenda among Arab communities. Israel’s national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, suggests dealing with Hamas in the West Bank with the same measures employed in Gaza.

In the wake of the conflict, health authorities in Gaza report over 12,000 confirmed deaths, including more than 5,000 children, and at least a million people displaced. Settlers who adopt a more hardline stance express their desire for peace while acknowledging that they are on the frontline of the war.

Sikurel, reflecting on the attacks, emphasizes the fundamental disparity between the desire for faith and security in the Western world and the perceived lack of recognition of Jewish rights to exist. This sentiment, while widespread after the recent attacks, has long characterized the settlers’ point of view, leading to accusations of racism.

The United Nations reports that from 2008 to September of this year, 138 Israelis and 1,012 Palestinians were killed on the West Bank. Haaretz, a local news outlet, further states that there have been four cases, following October 7, of settlers shooting and killing Palestinians.

The West Bank marks the boundary between the territory occupied by Israel after the 1967 war and the internationally recognized territory of the Jewish state. However, many settlers reject this delineation and instead refer to the West Bank as Judea and Samaria, drawing from the ancient Israelite kingdoms of the same names. These terms are also officially used by the Israeli government.

Despite the controversy surrounding Jewish settlements in the West Bank, they remain a critical subject of debate. Supporters emphasize historical, religious, and moral rights, while critics argue that these settlements hinder prospects for peace. As the conflict continues to unfold, finding a resolution that accommodates both sides’ interests remains a significant challenge.