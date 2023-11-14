The Ancient Art of Footwear: Unearthing Europe’s Oldest Shoes

New research has shed light on the discovery of the oldest shoes ever found in Europe. The findings, published in the journal Science Advances, reveal that a collection of 22 woven sandals, dating back 6,000 years, holds the title for Europe’s oldest footwear.

The sandals, along with Mesolithic baskets and other tools, were initially unearthed in a Spanish cave in 1857. However, the true significance of these artifacts was only recently recognized through radiocarbon analysis conducted by researchers from the Autonomous University of Barcelona and Alcalá University.

Contrary to previous assessments made in the 1970s, which dated the artifacts as being approximately 5,000 years old, the new study confirms their remarkable antiquity. The dry conditions within the cave played a crucial role in preserving these ancient materials, offering a glimpse into the craftsmanship and burial practices of prehistoric communities.

Lead researcher María Herrero Otal emphasized the exceptional preservation of these finds, stating that they are “the oldest and best-preserved set of plant fiber materials in southern Europe so far known.” The sandals themselves were constructed using grasses, leather, lime, and ramie bast, showcasing the ingenious resourcefulness of our ancient ancestors.

Archaeologist Manuel de Góngora y Martínez made significant contributions to their preservation by collecting the remaining artifacts, including the sandals, a decade after the initial looting of the cave. These artifacts were subsequently studied by researchers in Madrid and Granada, providing valuable insights into the past.

The sandals reveal intriguing details about the individuals who wore them, with some showing clear signs of wear, suggesting regular use. However, other pairs seemed to have been crafted specifically for burial, hinting at the profound importance placed on clothing in the afterlife.

But the significance of this discovery extends beyond just ancient footwear. The researchers also examined several baskets and wooden artifacts found alongside the sandals. According to the study, these objects offer unprecedented perspectives on the complex societies of Early-Middle Holocene Europe.

Highlighted as a key component of the study, the baskets and sandals were crafted with exceptional quality and technological complexity. This challenges prevailing assumptions about pre-agricultural human communities in southern Europe. Francisco Martínez Sevilla, one of the study’s authors, emphasized the value of these findings, stating, “The quality and technological complexity of the basketry makes us question the simplistic assumptions we have about human communities prior to the arrival of agriculture.”

Moreover, the study reveals that the objects were deposited at the site during two distinct periods: the Early Holocene hunter-gatherer populations and the Middle Holocene farmers. This highlights the dynamic nature of human occupation and societal changes during this time.

This groundbreaking research not only illuminates the past but also underscores the remarkable skills and ingenuity of our ancestors. The ancient art of footwear, as evidenced by these 6,000-year-old sandals, serves as a tangible testament to the enduring human desire for protection, self-expression, and the mastery of craftsmanship.

