New Opportunities for Travelers: Bulgaria and Romania to Join Schengen Zone

The Schengen Area, known for its border-free travel within Europe, is about to expand as Bulgaria and Romania are set to join the zone in March 2024. This is a significant development for both countries, as they have been waiting for years to become part of this integration platform.

Schengen Area is a collective of 27 European countries that abolished internal border controls, allowing travelers to move freely between member states without undergoing identity checks. This has greatly facilitated European integration and made international travel hassle-free for those visiting Europe.

However, there are some limitations. Currently, travelers are allowed to stay in Schengen for a maximum of 90 days within any 180-day period. This means that any time spent in the zone, even if it’s split between different countries, counts towards the 90-day limit.

Bulgaria and Romania, despite being members of the European Union since 2007, have not been permitted into the Schengen area due to security concerns. However, after addressing these concerns, they will finally be welcomed into the zone next year, much to the relief of both countries.

As an American traveler, you may be wondering how this affects you. If you are traveling long-term in Europe or rely on Schengen “visa runs,” this development could have a significant impact on your plans. Previously, travelers would utilize the “90-day loophole” by spending 90 days in Schengen and then traveling to Bulgaria or Romania for an additional 90 days before returning to the zone. However, once Bulgaria and Romania join Schengen, this practice will no longer be possible.

FAQs:

1. What is the Schengen Area?

The Schengen Area is a group of European countries that have abolished internal border controls, allowing for free movement of people within the zone.

2. When will Bulgaria and Romania join Schengen?

Bulgaria and Romania are set to join the Schengen Zone in March 2024.

3. How does the Schengen Area affect American travelers?

American travelers can stay in the Schengen Zone for a maximum of 90 days within any 180-day period. Once Bulgaria and Romania join Schengen, the time spent in these countries will count towards the overall 90-day limit.

4. Are there any exceptions for long-term travelers or digital nomads?

No, even long-term travelers and digital nomads will have to abide by the 90-day limit once Bulgaria and Romania join Schengen. Overstaying the limit can result in fines or even a ban on future visits to Schengen countries.

While this expansion brings new opportunities for travelers, it’s important to be aware of the updated regulations and plan your trips accordingly. Europe remains a diverse and exciting destination, and with Bulgaria and Romania joining the Schengen Zone, there are even more places to explore within the passport-free zone.