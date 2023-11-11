Israel and Hamas: Understanding the Current Conflict

The recent escalation of violence between Israel and Hamas has raised questions about the motives behind the conflict and the potential for a resolution. While the original article highlights the perspectives of Dennis Ross, a former American diplomat, this new article aims to provide a fresh perspective on the subject.

What is the reason behind the conflict?

The main reason for the current conflict is the prospect of a potential U.S.-Saudi-Israeli deal. Hamas, recognizing the significance of such an agreement, is attempting to create a difficult situation that could hinder Saudi Arabia’s involvement. This is not a spontaneous event but rather a carefully planned strategy. Additionally, the Iranian supreme leader’s speech opposing normalization with Israel indicates a broader agenda in play.

How was the conflict initiated?

The surprise attack launched by Hamas involved various tactics, including hang gliders, breaching fences, and overwhelming Israel’s air defense system. This level of preparedness suggests that the attack was planned over an extended period. There are even reports suggesting that Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group backed by Iran, had prior knowledge of the attack and instructed UNIFIL to stay on their bases.

Why would Hamas take such a risky approach?

Hamas’s actions can be seen as a form of hostage-taking. By grabbing hostages, they hope to deter Israel from launching a ground invasion. In doing so, Hamas demonstrates the high stakes involved in this conflict. Furthermore, Hezbollah’s potential involvement serves as leverage against Israel, implying that if Israel were to invade, Hezbollah could respond from the north with a similar strategy.

Iran and Hezbollah’s involvement

There is strong evidence of close coordination between Hezbollah and Hamas. If reports of Hezbollah warning UNIFIL about the attack are true, it suggests advanced knowledge and involvement. The Iranian government’s active role in planning is also apparent. Iran perceives a normalization deal as a transformative event that could diminish the religious aspect of the Arab-Israeli conflict.

The role of intelligence failure

The surprising aspect of the current conflict is the intelligence failure on the part of Israel. This type of strategic surprise often results from incorrect assumptions about the enemy’s capabilities and intentions. While the Biden administration was also caught off guard, it is challenging to attribute the intelligence failure to them, as Hamas has not been a significant threat to the United States.

The connection to the potential Israeli deal with Saudi Arabia

The conflict can be understood in the context of Iran’s opposition to a potential Israeli-Saudi deal. Iran perceives this agreement as a transformative event in the region, as it would minimize the religious tensions associated with the Arab-Israeli conflict. The role of Iran in urging Hamas to take action reflects the broader concerns of those opposed to normalization.

FAQ

Q: What is UNIFIL?

UNIFIL stands for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. It is a peacekeeping mission established by the United Nations Security Council in 1978 to monitor the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

Q: What is Hezbollah?

Hezbollah is a Lebanese militant group and political party with close ties to Iran. It has been involved in various conflicts with Israel and is considered a significant security threat by many countries.

Q: What is the significance of the U.S.-Saudi-Israeli deal?

The potential U.S.-Saudi-Israeli deal refers to a potential agreement between the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Israel to deepen their diplomatic relations. Such a deal could have significant implications for the Middle East, potentially reshaping geopolitical dynamics in the region.

Sources:

– politico.com