Survivors of Gaza Border Town Massacre Speak Out

Within the serene landscape of the Jerusalem Hills, where pine forests and clear blue skies create an idyllic atmosphere, lies Yearim Hotel. But the calmness of the scene belies the haunting experiences of the hundreds of people currently seeking refuge there. These individuals are evacuees from Gaza border towns, having escaped the brutal massacre perpetrated by Hamas terrorists just days ago.

The majority of these survivors hail from Netiv Ha’asara and Kibbutz Zikim, two communities that were devastated by the terrorist rampage. At least 20 residents of Netiv Ha’asara lost their lives in the attack, leaving those who managed to escape with a profound sense of astonishment, shattered personal security, and deep anger towards the perpetrators.

Glen Eilon, a long-time resident of Netiv Ha’asara, encapsulates these emotions as he speaks of his desire for revenge and his firm determination to stand strong in the face of terror. Located just a few hundred meters from Gaza’s border, Netiv Ha’asara has been a constant target of rocket and mortar attacks for the past two decades. As an 82-year-old survivor of the recent massacre, Eilon recounts the harrowing moments when his town was invaded by terrorists. His house and that of his eldest son became the battleground, as neighboring houses were set ablaze and fellow residents lost their lives.

Eilon’s story is not unique. Liat and David Ben Shimol, another couple from Netiv Ha’asara, also found themselves trapped in their safe room for 12 agonizing hours. Cut off from communication and surrounded by the sounds of war, they realized that they were alone in their struggle for survival. The absence of air support or soldiers left them feeling vulnerable and abandoned.

These stories and many others serve as a chilling reminder of the constant danger faced by those living in border towns near Gaza. While the survivors share a determination to rebuild their lives and return home, they cannot shake off the trauma and anguish caused by the senseless violence inflicted upon them.

