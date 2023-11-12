Article Title: Afghan Refugees Forced to Return to Unfamiliar Homeland in Pakistan

Pakistan’s recent decision to order Afghan refugees and migrants without official identity documents to leave the country by November 1 has left many facing a distressing reality. Among them is Nasim, who has spent his entire life in Pakistan, never having set foot in Afghanistan. Nasim, along with thousands of others, now faces the prospect of returning to a homeland that is foreign to him.

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 has exacerbated the difficulties faced by returning refugees. Under the rule of the radical Islamist group, women’s rights have been severely curtailed, with secondary schools for girls closed, women banned from attending university or entering public spaces, and restricted from working in most sectors. The country is also grappling with widespread hunger, disease, and lack of clean water.

The situation has forced Nasim and others like him to make the arduous journey back to Afghanistan. Pakistani authorities have already begun rounding up those who have remained, with over 100 individuals arrested in Quetta and taken to holding centers.

The Torkham border crossing, where many refugees are departing from, is filled with scenes of desperation. Migrants clutch their meager belongings, huddled on dirt roads, as they bid farewell to the only home they have known. Nasim, expressing his anguish, shares how his children have been deprived of an education, as there are no schools for girls in Afghanistan.

Torkham, located at the western edge of the Khyber Pass, has witnessed the ebb and flow of generations of Afghans fleeing and returning during decades of war. Many left during the Soviet invasion in the 1980s, the civil war following the Soviet retreat, and the aftermath of the September 11 attacks. The Taliban’s recent return to power resulted in another wave of refugees, totaling around 600,000 individuals.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why are Afghan refugees being forced to return to Pakistan?

Pakistan has ordered Afghan refugees and migrants without official identity documents to leave the country as part of a deportation order. This decision has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of these individuals upon their return to Afghanistan.

2. What are the conditions in Afghanistan that refugees are facing?

Under the rule of the Taliban, women’s rights have been severely restricted, with girls’ schools closed, women banned from attending university or entering public spaces, and limited opportunities for employment. The country also faces significant challenges with hunger, disease, and lack of clean water.

3. How are refugees being affected by this situation?

Refugees like Nasim, who have spent their entire lives in Pakistan, are being uprooted and forced to return to a country they consider foreign. They face the uncertainty of starting a new life under Taliban rule, leaving behind their education, livelihoods, and the only home they have known.

4. What are the concerns raised by human rights groups?

International bodies and human rights groups have warned of a potential humanitarian disaster as refugees return to Afghanistan. They fear that those facing deportation will be at risk of various human rights violations, including arbitrary arrest and detention, torture, and other forms of mistreatment.

Sources:

CNN,

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)