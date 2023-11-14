New Article: Zelenskyy Denies Pressure to Engage in Peace Talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refutes claims that European Union and United States officials have been pressuring the government in Kyiv to engage in peace negotiations with Russia. Speaking at a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Zelenskyy dismissed the notion that any external party is forcing Ukraine to concede to Russia’s demands at the negotiation table.

Contrary to reports, Zelenskyy asserted that Ukraine has maintained its sovereignty and will continue to make independent decisions regarding peace talks. He emphasized the country’s 10-point peace proposal that was put forward last year as evidence of Ukraine’s commitment to finding a resolution to the conflict.

Earlier discussions between U.S. and European officials and the Ukrainian government explored the potential terms for peace negotiations with Russia. These talks were initiated during a meeting involving NATO members as concerns grew about the ongoing stalemate in the Russia-Ukraine war. The possibility of Ukraine making concessions in order to reach a peace deal was reportedly part of these discussions.

A significant challenge for Ukraine is the funding crunch it faces due to delays in expected aid from the United States and uncertainty regarding when Europe’s next aid package will be delivered. With over 600 days of battling against Russia’s full-scale invasion, the potential budget shortfall in 2024 is causing anxiety in Ukraine. This situation highlights the urgency for timely aid to support Ukraine’s efforts in defending itself.

