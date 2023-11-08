President Biden Demands Hostages be Released Before Considering Ceasefire

In a recent press conference, President Joe Biden expressed his firm stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict, stating that he would not consider a ceasefire until all hostages held by Hamas were released. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing the safety and well-being of those kidnapped.

While some liberal Democrats have urged Biden to facilitate a ceasefire agreement, the President maintained that the release of hostages must come first. This decision reflects a commitment to ensuring the safety of all individuals involved in the conflict, including approximately 200 hostages, including Americans, believed to be in the Gaza Strip.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller echoed Biden’s sentiments, emphasizing the potential risks of a ceasefire. Miller stated that such an agreement would give Hamas an opportunity to regroup and continue launching attacks against Israel. He argued that it was crucial for Israel to maintain its ability to defend itself against terrorist threats.

Biden’s strong stance comes in the face of mounting casualties among Palestinians in Gaza and the complex challenges in delivering humanitarian aid to the region. While the President did not provide further details on his plans, he indicated that he would be addressing the Middle East Conflict in the White House Situation Room.

In response to the escalating tensions, the Pentagon has ordered additional troops to the Middle East. This deployment aims to deter Iran and Hezbollah from further exacerbating the Israel-Hamas conflict. The U.S. has observed an increase in rocket and drone attacks by Iranian-backed proxy groups against military bases housing U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria.

The Biden administration remains deeply concerned about the potential escalation of these attacks. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been directed to take appropriate measures to ensure the U.S. is adequately prepared to address any developments that may arise. The U.S. is vigilant in monitoring Iran’s involvement and will not allow the country to maintain deniability in these events.

As the situation unfolds, President Biden reaffirms his commitment to securing the release of all hostages before engaging in discussions about a potential ceasefire. This approach underscores the importance of prioritizing the safety of those directly affected by the conflict and upholds the principle of valuing human life above all else.