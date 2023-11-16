The Impact of Zoom Backgrounds on Trust and Competence

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

In a world dominated by virtual meetings, every detail matters. According to a recent study conducted by researchers from Durham University, the choice of a Zoom background can significantly influence how trustworthy and competent someone appears during video calls. The findings of this study shed light on the subtle cues that shape our first impressions in the online realm.

The research team used 72 photos of 36 adults, each displaying a happy and neutral expression. These images were superimposed on various virtual backgrounds, including a home (living room), blurred home, bookcase, plants, blank wall, and a novelty background featuring a walrus in front of an iceberg. A group of 167 participants, ranging from 19 to 68 years old, were then asked to evaluate the trustworthiness and competence of the individuals in each photo.

The results revealed that backgrounds with plants and bookcases consistently received the highest ratings for trustworthiness and competence. In contrast, the home and novelty backgrounds received lower ratings in these aspects. Paddy Ross, the research lead and associate professor of psychology at Durham University, expressed surprise at the robustness of these responses. He emphasized that a well-curated video call background has become the new equivalent of a business suit, symbolizing professionalism and thoughtfulness.

According to Ross, backgrounds like a home or novelty setting convey a lack of effort in presenting oneself, while backgrounds with plants or a bookcase suggest competence and personal growth. Additionally, the demeanor of the person in the photo played a role in shaping impressions. Smiling consistently enhanced perceived trustworthiness and competence, regardless of the background.

Interestingly, the study also found that women were perceived as more trustworthy and competent overall, regardless of the background they chose. This highlights the influence of gender biases in virtual interactions.

Moving forward, the research team plans to conduct further studies using actual simulated video calls instead of still images. By examining the impact of different backgrounds on hiring decisions, they aim to assist individuals in maximizing their chances of success during job interviews.

In conclusion, the choice of a Zoom background goes beyond aesthetics; it has the power to shape how others perceive our trustworthiness and competence. By strategically selecting backgrounds that convey professionalism and personal growth, individuals can make a positive impression in virtual meetings. So, the next time you log into a video call, consider the impact of your background on your online presence.

