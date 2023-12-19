The Rise of Unruly Tourists: A Year of Misbehavior in 2023

Over the course of 2023, tourists across the globe left their mark in a rather alarming manner. From damaging heritage sites to engaging in illegal activities, the behavior of these unruly travelers sparked outrage and concern. Here, we highlight some of the most shocking incidents that took place:

January:

The year started off with an American tourist driving across the Ponte Vecchio bridge in Florence, Italy. This iconic medieval bridge, admired for its beauty, was violated as the tourist treated it like a mere theme park attraction. The offender received a hefty fine of 500 euros for his reckless act.

February:

In February, a Chinese influencer faced consequences for livestreaming herself cooking and eating a great white shark, a protected species in China. The influencer was fined a staggering amount of 125,000 yuan ($18,600), signaling a crackdown on the exploitation of wildlife for entertainment purposes.

March:

As the world welcomed spring, misbehavior continued. A Russian tourist caused outrage by stripping off from the waist down at a sacred site in Bali to take a provocative photo. The man later apologized and participated in a ceremony at a temple, but ultimately faced deportation. In Bali, authorities also banned tourists from renting motorbikes due to the high number of accidents caused by reckless driving.

Meanwhile, in Japan, tourists visiting the Ghibli Park theme park were targeted for their inappropriate behavior. Authorities cracked down on individuals taking “indecent” photos, particularly those simulating sexual assault on young female characters. The governor of Aichi Prefecture expressed his disapproval and urged such visitors to stay away.

In Hong Kong, the presence of “begpackers” stirred controversy. These individuals would busk or ask locals for money to fund their travels, causing frustration among the residents who already struggled with high living costs. The entitlement displayed by these travelers was met with criticism and scorn.

March also saw Italy facing more tourism-related issues. In Florence, another American tourist illegally drove a bright red Ferrari into the pedestrianized Piazza della Signoria, defying the laws and disregarding the historical significance of the Renaissance-era square. Additionally, in Venice, a tourist risked his own safety by jumping into a canal from the top of a three-story building. The mayor of Venice condemned this act and attributed it to the influence of social media.

Q: What are “begpackers”?

A: “Begpackers” are travelers who busk, sell items, or ask locals for money to fund their travels, often in destinations where the cost of living is high.

Q: What is Ghibli Park?

A: Ghibli Park is a theme park in Japan dedicated to the work of the renowned animation company, Studio Ghibli.

Q: Why were tourists not allowed to rent motorbikes in Bali?

A: The ban on tourists renting motorbikes in Bali was implemented due to the high number of accidents caused by tourists riding recklessly.

