Oldest Footwear Ever Discovered Unearthed in Spanish Bat Cave

Archaeologists have unearthed sandals in a bat cave in southern Spain that could be the oldest footwear ever discovered in Europe, dating back an astonishing 6,200 years. The findings, which come from the Cueva de los Murciélagos (Cave of the Bats) near the city of Granada, challenge previous assumptions about early human communities in southern Europe.

The study, published in the journal Science Advances, utilized radiocarbon dating to determine the age of 76 items found at the burial site, including baskets and 22 pairs of sandals made from esparto, a type of grass commonly used for crafts in the Iberian Peninsula and North Africa. The ancient humans would crush and dry the grass for around a month before rehydrating it for a day to make it pliable. This intricate process demonstrates a level of quality and technological complexity that was previously unknown for pre-agricultural societies in southern Europe.

Interestingly, some of the sandals had a single braid fixed to the middle, allowing them to be tied around the wearer’s ankle. While some of the shoes showed signs of wear, others were unused, suggesting they were crafted specifically for the deceased.

The Cueva de los Murciélagos has proven to be a treasure trove of prehistoric artifacts, and its arid conditions have led to remarkable preservation. The lack of humidity and constant cooling wind helped protect the plant-based tools, making them the best-preserved of their kind in southern Europe.

This discovery provides valuable insights into the lifestyle and material culture of hunter-gatherer societies from this era. Plant-based materials are rarely preserved, making these findings even more exceptional. The extensive collection of sandals and other perishable items represents a significant contribution to our understanding of prehistoric societies, shedding light on their craftsmanship and daily lives.

While the original location of the artifacts within the cave has been lost due to mining activities in the 19th century, the efforts of archaeologists and historians have preserved these ancient treasures for future generations. The findings from the Cueva de los Murciélagos not only challenge our existing knowledge of early European communities but also underline the importance of exploring and preserving the organic materials of prehistoric populations across the continent.