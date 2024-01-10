The 2024 Global Passport Rankings: A Shift in Travel Power

In a surprising turn of events, the world’s most powerful passports for 2024 have seen a seismic shift. Breaking away from the dominance of Asian nations, six countries now share the top spot as the hottest travel documents of the year. France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain have emerged as leaders, granting their citizens visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to an unprecedented 194 destinations worldwide.

This groundbreaking development marks the highest number of travel freedoms recorded since the inception of the Henley Passport Index 19 years ago. Compiled by Henley & Partners, a London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm, the index utilizes exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to assess global travel privileges.

While Japan and Singapore had previously dominated the No.1 position for the past five years, this year’s rankings showcase a triumphant rise for Europe. Finland and Sweden, in a tie with South Korea, now claim the second spot, offering easy access to 193 destinations. Following closely behind are Austria, Denmark, Ireland, and the Netherlands at a commendable third place, granting their citizens access to 192 destinations.

The fourth spot is occupied by Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, and the United Kingdom, while Greece, Malta, and Switzerland secure the fifth position. Notably, Australia and New Zealand have significantly improved their standings and now find themselves ranked as the sixth most powerful passports alongside Czechia and Poland. The United States, Canada, and Hungary share the seventh spot with visa-free access to 188 destinations.

Surging ahead with remarkable progress is the United Arab Emirates, the biggest climber on the index over the past decade. With an astounding increase of 106 destinations to its visa-free score since 2014, the UAE now holds the 11th position overall.

Christian H. Kaelin, the chair of Henley & Partners and the brain behind the passport index, emphasizes that while there has been a general trend towards greater travel freedom in the past two decades, there is now a widening global mobility gap between countries at the top and bottom of the index.

Kaelin states, “The average number of destinations travelers are able to access visa-free has nearly doubled from 58 in 2006 to 111 in 2024.” However, the top-ranked countries now enjoy a staggering 166 more visa-free destinations compared to Afghanistan, which sits at the bottom of the rankings with access to just 28 countries without a visa. Syria, with access to only 29 destinations, ranks second-lowest, followed by Iraq with 31 and Pakistan with 34.

It is important to note that the Henley Passport Index is one among several indexes created by financial firms to rank global passports based on the travel privileges they offer. Another notable index is Arton Capital’s Passport Index, which considers the passports of 193 United Nations member countries and six territories.

Arton Capital’s 2024 Global Passport Power Rank places the United Arab Emirates in the coveted top spot, with a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 180. Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and the Netherlands jointly hold the second place. Sweden, Finland, Luxembourg, Austria, and Switzerland nab the third spot, while the UK and the US find themselves in the fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

Arton Capital’s previous roundup in 2023 highlighted the rise of regional power hubs such as Hong Kong, Macao, and Monaco in terms of global mobility gains. However, Albania was declared the “rising star” due to increased demand for its hardworking citizens and governments eager to facilitate easier living and working opportunities for Albanians.

In conclusion, the 2024 global passport rankings demonstrate a significant shift in travel power. European nations have risen to prominence, while Asian countries relinquish their long-standing dominance. As the landscape of global mobility continues to evolve, these rankings serve as a reminder of the importance of passports and the privileges they afford to citizens around the world.

